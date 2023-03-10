12m ago

Share

IFP accuses KZN Cogta of foul play and favouring ANC

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IFP leader Thami Ntuli with members of other parties that joined the IFP on Friday.
IFP leader Thami Ntuli with members of other parties that joined the IFP on Friday.
Kaveel Singh
  • IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli has accused the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department of foul play.
  • He said the department is also favouring the ruling party.
  • The IFP plans to challenge Cogta in court if there are any unreasonable adverse actions by the department.

IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, says his party will challenge the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in court if it senses any form of political interference in its actions.

Addressing reporters in Durban on Friday, Ntuli accused Cogta and its MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi of favouring the ANC.

"The IFP is concerned that instead of Cogta in KZN seriously tackling the issues of service delivery, the ANC has resorted to using every available state entity to fight their political battles," he said.

Ntuli was referring to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court setting aside a special council sitting by Cogta in Nongoma last month, as part of his assertion that Cogta was politically interfering.

After a special council sitting last month, IFP's Nongoma mayor, Albert Mncwango, was ousted from his position. However, the High Court disagreed with Cogta's decision.

Sithole-Moloi at the time said the Municipal Structures Act gave her power to delegate someone to convene a council meeting under certain conditions.

READ | Durban among several KZN areas facing water crisis as load shedding downs infrastructure

"In the Nongoma instance, these conditions were met since the petitioners followed all the correct processes to request the Speaker and municipal manager to call the sitting, which did not yield a positive outcome.

"The amendment to the Structures Act allows the councillors to petition the MEC for the designation of a person who would convene a council sitting," she previously said.

Ntuli said there was a clear ploy by Sithole-Moloi to destabilise IFP-run municipalities.

"It is a shame to see how much the KZN MEC for Cogta is used by her political masters to wrongfully target IFP-led municipalities with an aim of causing instability in municipalities.

"We have witnessed how the KZN MEC for Cogta, with misguided haste, acted in Nongoma under the instruction of KZN ANC leadership. We all know that they became a mockery when their actions were tested in a court of law."

Ntuli said that Cogta and Sithole-Moloi should have, by now, acted on the myriad of issues plaguing the eThekwini Metro.

READ | Nehawu strike: Four deaths 'directly' linked to health workers' protest, says Phaahla

"We believe that if there was ethical and credible leadership in KZN Cogta, they would have seen that eThekwini needs serious intervention from the government.

"What is MEC Sithole-Moloi planning to do about eThekwini? Day after day, we live the reality of a once thriving eThekwini which has been brought to its knees through corruption and mismanagement, filth and sewage spills, rising crime levels and an inept and unethical leadership."

"We suggest the MEC begin to take Cogta and herself seriously and tackle real issues in areas like eThekwini and Msunduzi."

Ntuli also accused the department of failing to protect traditional leaders.

"The IFP would also like to again express concern regarding the blatant lack of support and protection provided to our traditional leaders.

"We are the only party that continues to fight for the rights and the institution of Amakhosi, as we recognise their role and importance in securing good governance."

He said that while there were many statements by the government on protecting traditional leaders, there was little action.

News24 has reached out to Cogta for comment. Their comment will be added once received.

Ntuli also welcomed 35 new members from the EFF, ANC, and other parties to the IFP. New members removed the regalia of their old parties and donned IFP T-shirts and received IFP membership cards. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ifpthami ntulidurbankwazulu-natalpoliticsparty politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1608 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 297 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 849 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
21.99
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.44
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
951.86
+1.7%
Palladium
1,388.46
+0.5%
Gold
1,857.19
+1.4%
Silver
20.56
+2.5%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,562
-1.8%
All Share
76,326
-1.7%
Resource 10
64,794
-0.7%
Industrial 25
102,438
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,191
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo