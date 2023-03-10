IFP accuses KZN Cogta of foul play and favouring ANC

IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli has accused the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department of foul play.

He said the department is also favouring the ruling party.

The IFP plans to challenge Cogta in court if there are any unreasonable adverse actions by the department.

IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, says his party will challenge the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in court if it senses any form of political interference in its actions.

Addressing reporters in Durban on Friday, Ntuli accused Cogta and its MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi of favouring the ANC.

"The IFP is concerned that instead of Cogta in KZN seriously tackling the issues of service delivery, the ANC has resorted to using every available state entity to fight their political battles," he said.



Ntuli was referring to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court setting aside a special council sitting by Cogta in Nongoma last month, as part of his assertion that Cogta was politically interfering.

After a special council sitting last month, IFP's Nongoma mayor, Albert Mncwango, was ousted from his position. However, the High Court disagreed with Cogta's decision.

Sithole-Moloi at the time said the Municipal Structures Act gave her power to delegate someone to convene a council meeting under certain conditions.

READ | Durban among several KZN areas facing water crisis as load shedding downs infrastructure

"In the Nongoma instance, these conditions were met since the petitioners followed all the correct processes to request the Speaker and municipal manager to call the sitting, which did not yield a positive outcome.

"The amendment to the Structures Act allows the councillors to petition the MEC for the designation of a person who would convene a council sitting," she previously said.

Ntuli said there was a clear ploy by Sithole-Moloi to destabilise IFP-run municipalities.

"It is a shame to see how much the KZN MEC for Cogta is used by her political masters to wrongfully target IFP-led municipalities with an aim of causing instability in municipalities.

"We have witnessed how the KZN MEC for Cogta, with misguided haste, acted in Nongoma under the instruction of KZN ANC leadership. We all know that they became a mockery when their actions were tested in a court of law."

Ntuli said that Cogta and Sithole-Moloi should have, by now, acted on the myriad of issues plaguing the eThekwini Metro.

READ | Nehawu strike: Four deaths 'directly' linked to health workers' protest, says Phaahla

"We believe that if there was ethical and credible leadership in KZN Cogta, they would have seen that eThekwini needs serious intervention from the government.



"What is MEC Sithole-Moloi planning to do about eThekwini? Day after day, we live the reality of a once thriving eThekwini which has been brought to its knees through corruption and mismanagement, filth and sewage spills, rising crime levels and an inept and unethical leadership."

"We suggest the MEC begin to take Cogta and herself seriously and tackle real issues in areas like eThekwini and Msunduzi."

Ntuli also accused the department of failing to protect traditional leaders.

"The IFP would also like to again express concern regarding the blatant lack of support and protection provided to our traditional leaders.

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

"We are the only party that continues to fight for the rights and the institution of Amakhosi, as we recognise their role and importance in securing good governance."



He said that while there were many statements by the government on protecting traditional leaders, there was little action.

News24 has reached out to Cogta for comment. Their comment will be added once received.

Ntuli also welcomed 35 new members from the EFF, ANC, and other parties to the IFP. New members removed the regalia of their old parties and donned IFP T-shirts and received IFP membership cards.



