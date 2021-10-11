12m ago

IFP apologises after Zulu king's picture 'erroneously used' on social media campaign poster

Cebelihle Mthethwa
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
The IFP has retracted a social media campaign poster featuring King Misizulu KaZwelithini after the party said it had been "erroneously used".

According to the party, the infographic in support of traditional leadership was released with a photo of KaZwelithini as part of its municipal elections social media campaign.

The poster was posted on Monday.

READ | DA apologises for controversial elections posters in KwaZulu-Natal, removes them

"This photo was erroneously used. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to his majesty, the royal family, and to the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch," the IFP said.

The party added disciplinary action would be taken against implicated staff members.

"The IFP remains steadfast in our continued support of traditional leadership, as per South Africa's democratic dispensation."

