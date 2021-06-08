IFP calls for postponement of local govt elections

The IFP has called for the local government elections to be delayed.

The party says that Covid-19 is a threat to the proposed 2021 polls.

Party president Velenkosi Hlabisa said, despite the uncertainty, they were still ready should elections go ahead.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the upcoming local government elections to be postponed, saying it would be too risky given the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We simply cannot risk plunging the country deeper into crisis. If infection rates soar, a harder lockdown will be inevitable, and the consequences for our economy could be irreparable. This is why the IFP has been calling for the postponement of these elections," IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to journalists at the IFP offices in Durban, where he addressed a variety of issues surrounding the elections.

He said that, while his party was well prepared for elections, they felt that the risks outweighed the needs of a democratic process.

READ | IEC is 'ready' as Ramaphosa announces election date

Hlabisa said, since lockdown Level 2 was announced in response to the third wave of infections, numbers had only gone up.



"Since that announcement, infection levels have continued to climb and there is no doubt that an increasing number of lives will be lost in coming months.

"This is a devastating reality, but it is further complicated by the fact that our country is scheduled to hold local government elections just four months from now."

ALSO READ | IFP meets on postponing local government elections

He highlighted that, at the end of July, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would know the outcome of the inquiry led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, into the possibility of holding free and fair elections under present conditions.

"One of the overriding difficulties is predicting what the situation will be four months from now. Will we still be at lockdown Level 2, or will matters have worsened? The second difficulty is that the IEC may have the capacity to provide hand sanitizer and take temperatures at every voting station, but that by itself cannot counteract irresponsible human behaviour.

"We know that some people do not wear masks consistently and properly. Just take a walk through the streets outside and count the number of people you see wearing their masks below their chins. If those same people, all on one day, use public transport and queue at voting stations, this virus will be highly mobile."

Hlabisa questioned how those self-isolating could participate in the democratic processes afforded to them in the Constitution.



"And how will those self-isolating, whether due to infection or close contact, be able to vote? The chances are, they will leave their homes and potentially spread the virus. Preventing them from voting would be an infringement on their democratic rights.

"We simply cannot risk plunging the country deeper into crisis. If infection rates soar, a harder lockdown will be inevitable, and the consequences for our economy could be irreparable."

Ready

Hlabisa said, despite calling for a postponement of elections, the IFP was ready for them should they take place.

"In fact, based on by-election results, we appear to be the only opposition party on an upward trajectory. This makes sense, because in the present circumstances of the national crisis, citizens are desperate for a voice of reason and a leadership of integrity. The IFP's strengths are coming to bear in this difficult time."

He said they were aiming to win municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to increase our support in these elections and take over leadership in a number of municipalities in KZN. We are ready to do that, but politics cannot take precedence over the need to save lives and protect families."

Chasing down the ANC

Hlabisa said that, whether the elections were later this year or even next year, they would win municipalities from the ANC.

"We have identified them and our programmes on the ground are in good shape, and we know we will win those municipalities. We will take wards from the ANC. In 2024, we are taking back KZN. This plan has been in action for quite a long time."