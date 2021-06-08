1h ago

add bookmark

IFP calls for postponement of local govt elections

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IFP President Velenkosi Hlabisa.
IFP President Velenkosi Hlabisa.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • The IFP has called for the local government elections to be delayed.
  • The party says that Covid-19 is a threat to the proposed 2021 polls.
  • Party president Velenkosi Hlabisa said, despite the uncertainty, they were still ready should elections go ahead.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the upcoming local government elections to be postponed, saying it would be too risky given the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We simply cannot risk plunging the country deeper into crisis. If infection rates soar, a harder lockdown will be inevitable, and the consequences for our economy could be irreparable. This is why the IFP has been calling for the postponement of these elections," IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to journalists at the IFP offices in Durban, where he addressed a variety of issues surrounding the elections.

He said that, while his party was well prepared for elections, they felt that the risks outweighed the needs of a democratic process.

READ | IEC is 'ready' as Ramaphosa announces election date

Hlabisa said, since lockdown Level 2 was announced in response to the third wave of infections, numbers had only gone up.

"Since that announcement, infection levels have continued to climb and there is no doubt that an increasing number of lives will be lost in coming months.

"This is a devastating reality, but it is further complicated by the fact that our country is scheduled to hold local government elections just four months from now."

ALSO READ | IFP meets on postponing local government elections

He highlighted that, at the end of July, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would know the outcome of the inquiry led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, into the possibility of holding free and fair elections under present conditions.

"One of the overriding difficulties is predicting what the situation will be four months from now. Will we still be at lockdown Level 2, or will matters have worsened? The second difficulty is that the IEC may have the capacity to provide hand sanitizer and take temperatures at every voting station, but that by itself cannot counteract irresponsible human behaviour.

"We know that some people do not wear masks consistently and properly. Just take a walk through the streets outside and count the number of people you see wearing their masks below their chins. If those same people, all on one day, use public transport and queue at voting stations, this virus will be highly mobile."

Hlabisa questioned how those self-isolating could participate in the democratic processes afforded to them in the Constitution.  

"And how will those self-isolating, whether due to infection or close contact, be able to vote? The chances are, they will leave their homes and potentially spread the virus. Preventing them from voting would be an infringement on their democratic rights.

"We simply cannot risk plunging the country deeper into crisis. If infection rates soar, a harder lockdown will be inevitable, and the consequences for our economy could be irreparable."

Ready

Hlabisa said, despite calling for a postponement of elections, the IFP was ready for them should they take place.

"In fact, based on by-election results, we appear to be the only opposition party on an upward trajectory. This makes sense, because in the present circumstances of the national crisis, citizens are desperate for a voice of reason and a leadership of integrity. The IFP's strengths are coming to bear in this difficult time."

He said they were aiming to win municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to increase our support in these elections and take over leadership in a number of municipalities in KZN. We are ready to do that, but politics cannot take precedence over the need to save lives and protect families."

Chasing down the ANC

Hlabisa said that, whether the elections were later this year or even next year, they would win municipalities from the ANC.

"We have identified them and our programmes on the ground are in good shape, and we know we will win those municipalities. We will take wards from the ANC. In 2024, we are taking back KZN. This plan has been in action for quite a long time."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ifpvelenkosi hlabisakwazulu-nataldurbancoronaviruselections
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 17676 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2437 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.57
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.51
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,893.89
-0.3%
Silver
27.73
-0.6%
Palladium
2,805.32
-1.2%
Platinum
1,163.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
71.49
-0.6%
Top 40
61,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,689
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,104
+0.5%
Industrial 25
87,615
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,492
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

25m ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo