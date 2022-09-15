IFP replaces axed councillor who voted to oust Joburg Speaker

The IFP has replaced Joburg coalition government councillor, Sbusiso Phakathi, with Mduduzi Nyembe.

Phakathi, who was also removed as a member of the IFP's Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), was recalled on Wednesday after he voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the Speaker, Vasco da Gama, last month.

The PEC found Phakathi guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.

In a statement, the party said: "[The] IFP is an active participant in the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg; and the motion in question was not sanctioned by the IFP or the coalition partners.

"Having received a report from the IFP caucus and the IFP Gauteng PEC, the said councillor was charged. His matter was heard - in his presence - in terms of section 11.10 of the IFP constitution, on Saturday, 10 September 2022."

The IFP mandate to its Johannesburg caucus was not to support the motion.