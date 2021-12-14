IFP suspends councillor accused of raping 14-year-old girl

An IFP councillor has been suspended following allegations of grooming and raping a 14-year-old girl.

The KwaDukuza councillor has since been arrested and released on a warning to appear in court.

The IFP said that, should the allegations be true, he could be banned from holding public office and being on any party structures.

The IFP has suspended one of its councillors in KwaZulu-Natal after allegations of raping and grooming a 14-year-old girl were levelled against him.



IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) "was advised of the very serious allegations against - and subsequent arrest of - the councillor, and resolved that he should immediately be suspended from all party activities".

Hlengwa said the IFP's provincial executive committee (PEC) and political oversight committee (POC) were now tasked with "investigating the allegations and establishing all the material facts".

They would report back to the party executive on Monday.

READ | Newly-elected Sarah Baartman mayor Mzimkhulu Njadayi dies

"The IFP takes these allegations very seriously and is committed to giving this matter the urgent and immediate attention it deserves," he said.

Should these allegations prove to be true, the councillor will face the highest possible sanction from the party and be banned from holding office in any party structures for life."

Police confirmed that the councillor was arrested and had appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the KwaDukuza municipality councillor allegedly impregnated a 14-year-old girl and promised to pay a dowry to the family and build them a house.

READ | 40% of SA women face abuse on Twitter, says Amnesty International

"It is alleged that after the councillor slept with the child, he would offer her money ranging from R100 and above. It is alleged that the girl would always be called by the perpetrator to his bedroom each time she visited his children to play with them."



Incidents

Khoza said that, in a media interview, the councillor had been arrogant in his response to the allegations of rape, allegedly calling the teenager "loose".

"In a province with a high rate of gender-based violence and child abuse like ours, we cannot allow such incidents to take place. This man's response to journalists shows that he saw nothing wrong in his actions.

READ | Mugabe-era Zimbabweans who fled to Botswana lose political refugee status after court ruling

"It is disgusting that when the alleged perpetrator was questioned about his absurd acts, he further used derogatory words and discrimination against the victim."

She called on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to deal with the case.

Her department has since dispatched a team of social workers to meet with the family and offer counselling.