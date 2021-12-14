1h ago

add bookmark

IFP suspends councillor accused of raping 14-year-old girl

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IFP supporters gathered in Durban.
IFP supporters gathered in Durban.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • An IFP councillor has been suspended following allegations of grooming and raping a 14-year-old girl.
  • The KwaDukuza councillor has since been arrested and released on a warning to appear in court.
  • The IFP said that, should the allegations be true, he could be banned from holding public office and being on any party structures.

The IFP has suspended one of its councillors in KwaZulu-Natal after allegations of raping and grooming a 14-year-old girl were levelled against him.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) "was advised of the very serious allegations against - and subsequent arrest of - the councillor, and resolved that he should immediately be suspended from all party activities".

Hlengwa said the IFP's provincial executive committee (PEC) and political oversight committee (POC) were now tasked with "investigating the allegations and establishing all the material facts".

They would report back to the party executive on Monday.

READ | Newly-elected Sarah Baartman mayor Mzimkhulu Njadayi dies

"The IFP takes these allegations very seriously and is committed to giving this matter the urgent and immediate attention it deserves," he said.

Should these allegations prove to be true, the councillor will face the highest possible sanction from the party and be banned from holding office in any party structures for life."

Police confirmed that the councillor was arrested and had appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the KwaDukuza municipality councillor allegedly impregnated a 14-year-old girl and promised to pay a dowry to the family and build them a house. 

READ | 40% of SA women face abuse on Twitter, says Amnesty International

"It is alleged that after the councillor slept with the child, he would offer her money ranging from R100 and above. It is alleged that the girl would always be called by the perpetrator to his bedroom each time she visited his children to play with them."

Incidents

Khoza said that, in a media interview, the councillor had been arrogant in his response to the allegations of rape, allegedly calling the teenager "loose".

"In a province with a high rate of gender-based violence and child abuse like ours, we cannot allow such incidents to take place. This man's response to journalists shows that he saw nothing wrong in his actions.

READ | Mugabe-era Zimbabweans who fled to Botswana lose political refugee status after court ruling

"It is disgusting that when the alleged perpetrator was questioned about his absurd acts, he further used derogatory words and discrimination against the victim." 

She called on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to deal with the case. 

Her department has since dispatched a team of social workers to meet with the family and offer counselling.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ifpkwazulu-nataldurbanrape
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 787 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 2256 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.26
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,772.01
-0.8%
Silver
21.90
-1.9%
Palladium
1,633.00
-3.3%
Platinum
928.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,213
+0.1%
All Share
71,545
+0.2%
Resource 10
68,353
+0.7%
Industrial 25
94,414
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,010
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

29m ago

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo