22m ago

add bookmark

'Igor the Russian' joins laundry list of arrests in connection with 'steroid king' murder

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24
  • The Hawks have added one more name to the long list of people they allege were involved in the murder of "steroid king" Brian Wainstein.
  • Igor Russol will join his co-accused, who include businessman Mark Lifman, in the Western Cape High Court next month.
  • Three people have already been sentenced regarding some of the preparations for the murder.

Another person implicated in the murder of steroid dealer Brian Wainstein appeared in a Cape Town court on Wednesday.

Igor Russol, known as "Igor the Russian", joins businessman Mark Lifman as an accused in the matter.

Wainstein was shot dead in his bed in Constantia in 2017.

This was the latest in a string of arrests of people the State alleged were part of a sprawling criminal enterprise that did not bother with conventional authorities when disputes arose, preferring to arrange a hit instead.

READ | Underworld extortion matter - how it affects you

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said Russol faced charges of conspiracy to commit murder, contravention of gun control laws, and charges relating to gang association. He joins a long list of accused, including Lifman and Jerome Booysen.

Late Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, testified that Russol had also worked for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack during a period when competition for nightclub security services was high.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Modack is currently in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder Kinnear, who was killed outside his Cape Town house in September 2020. He said he was the innocent victim of policemen who did not like his stance of ridding nightclubs of drugs.

News24 reported earlier that Russol, a Ukrainian, once worked for murdered nightclub boss and bodyguard Cyril Beeka. Beeka was shot dead along Robert Sobukwe Road in Bellville South, in 2011.

In 2012, IOL reported that Russol had arrived in South Africa to join his old friend, Yuri Ulianitski, in the nightclub security business.

Ulianitski was ultimately shot dead in his car in Milnerton in 2007, along with his small daughter.

Russol also reportedly ran a gentleman's club in Bree Street, Cape Town, which was eventually shut down.

He was arrested in 2012 for the alleged extortion of businesses, and was represented by late lawyer Pete Mihalik during his bail application. Mihalik was murdered in front of his children while doing a school run in Green Point, Cape Town on 30 October 2018.

Two of the accused in the Wainstein murder have already been murdered. Red Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 February 2021, and Jason Maits was shot dead in Mitchells Plain, just over a month later, on 5 March 2021.

Co-accused former security company owner Matthew Breet, from West Beach, eventually took a plea and sentencing deal in the Wainstein murder and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido, who drove the vehicle the day Wainstein was killed, were sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment each.

Russol was released on R15 000 bail. He will join the other accused in the Western Cape High Court on 5 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
igor russolmark lifmanbrian wainsteincape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtsgang violencenarcotics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3260 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9252 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,739.97
+0.3%
Silver
19.39
+1.6%
Palladium
2,051.00
+1.0%
Platinum
892.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,807
+1.3%
All Share
69,242
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,737
+3.4%
Industrial 25
84,865
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,416
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo