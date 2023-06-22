Igugu Lethu study: 122 couples participate - of which 3 in 10 test positive for HIV

Three in 10 couples tested positive for HIV, according to t he Igugu Lethu study.

The study sought to improve the couples-focused intervention.

The couples were offered screening and support for other health conditions.

Three in 10 couples, who participated in the Igugu Lethu study, had positive HIV results.

The study was released on Wednesday by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

According to the study, 122 couples tested for HIV, and three in 10 had a positive HIV test for one partner.

Igugu Lethu is a joint study between the HSRC and the University of Southampton in the UK.

It was conducted in accordance with international guidelines for good clinical practice in clinical trials and with the approval of the HSRC's research ethics committee, the faculty of medicine's research ethics committee and the health research committee of the KwaZulu-Natal health department.

The study results were delivered in three sessions at the 11th South African Aids Conference, which was held at the Durban International Convention Centre this week.

The study aimed to improve the couples-focused intervention, which had previously been used by the Uthando Lwethu study.

According to the study, couples were provided with a referral letter to take to the clinic's medical providers, and follow-up calls were made after one week to check whether they had gone to the clinic.

"If they did not go, we discussed with them what the barriers had been and how we could help. The couples attended the clinic for HIV treatment on average six days after receiving their HIV results. One in five of these couples also had a referral for hypertension or diabetes in addition to their HIV referral," read the study.

The study revealed that six in 10 women, who completed the health screening, were either overweight or obese for their height, compared to less than two in 10 men.

In contrast, two in 10 men were underweight for their height, compared to one in 10 women.

The couples were also offered a chance to provide a sample of STI testing during health screening.

"In six out of every 10 couples, both partners were negative for syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and trichomoniasis. For about three out of 10 couples, one partner had at least one positive STI result. The remaining one out of every 10 couples had STI results for both partners, usually for the same infections. There were only five in 100 women who tested positive for gonorrhoea."

According to the study, couples living together participated because they were interested in improving their health knowledge.

In contrast, those not living together were attracted to the study because they sought skills to strengthen their relationship.

"The additional health tests were very well received, with some respondents reporting motivation to change their lifestyle, such as healthier diets.

"The couples said they did not take up health screening because of time constraints, fear, and one partner not being ready. However, in the end, the couples reported that the study provided benefits in improved communication skills.

"Learning to respect each other, and many shared that they had issues with communication before joining the study," read the report.