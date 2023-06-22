21m ago

Share

Igugu Lethu study: 122 couples participate - of which 3 in 10 test positive for HIV

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
According to the study, 122 couples tested for HIV, and three in 10 had a positive HIV test for one partner.
According to the study, 122 couples tested for HIV, and three in 10 had a positive HIV test for one partner.
jarun011
  • Three in 10 couples tested positive for HIV, according to the Igugu Lethu study.
  • The study sought to improve the couples-focused intervention.
  • The couples were offered screening and support for other health conditions. 

Three in 10 couples, who participated in the Igugu Lethu study, had positive HIV results.

The study was released on Wednesday by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

According to the study, 122 couples tested for HIV, and three in 10 had a positive HIV test for one partner. 

Igugu Lethu is a joint study between the HSRC and the University of Southampton in the UK.

It was conducted in accordance with international guidelines for good clinical practice in clinical trials and with the approval of the HSRC's research ethics committee, the faculty of medicine's research ethics committee and the health research committee of the KwaZulu-Natal health department. 

The study results were delivered in three sessions at the 11th South African Aids Conference, which was held at the Durban International Convention Centre this week. 

READ | Covid-19 set TB fight back 12 years, but SA still on track to meet global targets - Phaahla

The study aimed to improve the couples-focused intervention, which had previously been used by the Uthando Lwethu study.

According to the study, couples were provided with a referral letter to take to the clinic's medical providers, and follow-up calls were made after one week to check whether they had gone to the clinic. 

"If they did not go, we discussed with them what the barriers had been and how we could help. The couples attended the clinic for HIV treatment on average six days after receiving their HIV results. One in five of these couples also had a referral for hypertension or diabetes in addition to their HIV referral," read the study. 

The study revealed that six in 10 women, who completed the health screening, were either overweight or obese for their height, compared to less than two in 10 men.

In contrast, two in 10 men were underweight for their height, compared to one in 10 women. 

The couples were also offered a chance to provide a sample of STI testing during health screening. 

"In six out of every 10 couples, both partners were negative for syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and trichomoniasis. For about three out of 10 couples, one partner had at least one positive STI result. The remaining one out of every 10 couples had STI results for both partners, usually for the same infections. There were only five in 100 women who tested positive for gonorrhoea."

According to the study, couples living together participated because they were interested in improving their health knowledge.

READ | These are the 50 countries with the worst health habits – SA takes 10th spot

In contrast, those not living together were attracted to the study because they sought skills to strengthen their relationship. 

"The additional health tests were very well received, with some respondents reporting motivation to change their lifestyle, such as healthier diets.

"The couples said they did not take up health screening because of time constraints, fear, and one partner not being ready. However, in the end, the couples reported that the study provided benefits in improved communication skills.

"Learning to respect each other, and many shared that they had issues with communication before joining the study," read the report. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
human sciences research councilkwazulu-natalhiv aidshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1760 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3402 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

4h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

4h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.64
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
923.26
-2.0%
Palladium
1,288.37
-3.7%
Gold
1,913.59
-1.0%
Silver
22.44
-0.9%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,750
-0.7%
All Share
75,106
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,261
-1.3%
Industrial 25
102,454
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,884
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo