I'll get my phone and come right back - driver who killed man pushing car never returns

Riaan Grobler
An Eastern Cape man was killed in a hit-and-run incident.
  • A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident while he was pushing a car that had run out of fuel in the Eastern Cape.
  • The driver of the car that hit him allegedly promised to return to the accident scene once he had fetched his cellphone.
  • He then allegedly sped off and never returned.

The driver of a car that hit and killed a man who was pushing a car that had run out of fuel allegedly promised to fetch his cellphone and return to the scene, but never did.

The incident happened on the Old Cape Road near Uitenhage, just before Kruisrivier in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, police in Uitenhage were urgently seeking the driver of a small blue sedan-type vehicle.

"An Opel Monza ran out of fuel and the two passengers were pushing the vehicle down Old Cape Road, when the driver of the [car] suddenly felt an impact from behind the vehicle and he heard someone screaming," Swart said.

"The driver then discovered that a vehicle had collided into the rear of his vehicle. A 38-year-old man passed away on the scene while the other person escaped injury.

"The driver of the blue sedan, a man in his early 30s, allegedly got out of his vehicle and informed the driver of the Opel Monza that he [was] quickly going to fetch his cellphone and [would] return. The unknown driver sped off and never returned to the accident scene."

Relatives identified the deceased man as Maxwell Peyi.

"Police are urging the driver of the blue sedan to contact the investigating officer as soon as possible," Swart said.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or may know the driver of the sedan is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or the Uitenhage police on 041 996 3438.

