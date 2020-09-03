1h ago

add bookmark

I'll make you rich - 'Healer' accused of conning teacher into resigning, handing over pension money

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Free State teacher was allegedly conned out of her pension money.
A Free State teacher was allegedly conned out of her pension money.
PHOTO: File, News24

A Free State "traditional healer" has appeared in court for allegedly conning a teacher into believing she'd become rich overnight if she handed over all her pension money.

The woman, aged 39, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of theft and fraud to the value of R481 190 following her arrest on Monday, said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

"The suspect posed [as] a traditional healer…and the victim made her way from QwaQwa to consult with the accused," Steyn said.

Steyn added that during the consultation in August 2017, the victim was allegedly made to believe she could become an overnight millionaire, provided she resigned from her teaching job and handed over her pension money.

She was allegedly led to believe that, following some rituals, her R481 190 pension payout would become R4 million.

"The QwaQwa-based professional teacher resigned in December 2018 and handed the money to the suspect in anticipation of great returns, and the money was allegedly used for personal gain.

"Realising later that she had been conned, she reported the matter in October 2019 to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime investigating team for investigation."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Con artists arrested for theft after allegedly preying on female students
‘Love rat’ who allegedly conned woman out of R180k nabbed in Pietermaritzburg CBD
Welkom's own 'Bonnie and Clyde' appear in court on multiple fraud charges
Read more on:
hawksbloemfonteinfraudcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 158 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 30 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 443 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
23% - 190 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(+0.44)
ZAR/GBP
22.26
(+0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(+0.67)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.51)
Gold
1934.40
(-0.51)
Silver
27.14
(-1.33)
Platinum
909.99
(+0.56)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2275.00
(+2.28)
All Share
55582.55
(-0.50)
Top 40
51363.72
(-0.61)
Financial 15
9694.21
(-0.11)
Industrial 25
75452.91
(-0.82)
Resource 10
55518.59
(-0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo