'I'll never': Andile Lungisa unapologetic over criticism of PP's Phala Phala finding despite Mbalula threat to charge him

ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa appeared to be criticising the findings of the acting Public Protector which cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga.

Lungisa tweeted that after reading advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's report, he was sure even his 8-year-old son would never approve it.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threatened to charge him over the tweet.

Outspoken ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Andile Lungisa says he won't apologise to the party for criticising the Public Protector's office for clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.

This is despite ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threatening to charge him for contradicting the stance of the NEC on the matter.

On Friday acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the saga.

The ANC NEC welcomed her findings.

READ | Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga, but finds Wally Rhoode acted improperly

But on Tuesday Lungisa tweeted that even his 8-year-old son, Cuba, would disagree with Gcaleka’s findings.

I just finished reading Acting PP’s report on Phala-Phala even my 8 year old son Cuba won’t approve it. pic.twitter.com/vBqQVqkZ1m — Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) July 4, 2023

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mbalula said he would write to Lungisa to seek clarity on whether he tweeted the statement.

And, if he did, “I will charge him, because he is crossing the line”, Mbalula warned.

Mbalula doesn’t seem to be bluffing as recently demonstrated by his suspension of ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team convenor Xola Nqola for convening and presiding over an illegal Eastern Cape youth league congress in Komani last month.

Mbalula said: “We can’t allow NEC members to undermine positions of the organisation and expect the membership to follow."

Lungisa was unfazed on Thursday.

Asked if he will apologise to Mbalula so that he reconsiders charging him, he said: “I will never.”

ALSO READ | Former spy boss Arthur Fraser claims he has evidence that Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime'

When questioned about whether he was worried about suffering the same fate as Ace Magashule, Lungisa said: “I contribute my time in the ANC not for anything else [but] only [for] the revolution to succeed. I’m not worried.”

Magashule was expelled for issuing Ramaphosa with a suspension letter after the president had suspended him.

In her Phala Phala report, Gcaleka found there was no evidence that Ramaphosa was involved in the day-to-day running of the farm, or that he received any remuneration from the farm.

The matter relates to a burglary on the night of 9 February 2020, when thieves stole an undisclosed amount of dollars stuffed under a sofa cushion.

News24 previously reported that Ramaphosa claimed that $580 000 cash was paid to his former farm manager, Sylvester Ndlovu, by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa on Christmas Day in 2019 in exchange for a herd of buffalo, even though the buffaloes remained on the farm more than three years later.

ALSO READ | Mbalula threatens to deal with defiant Eastern Cape ANCYL members for hosting unauthorised congress

Ramaphosa was forced to disclose this after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against him in 2022 after charging that Ramaphosa concealed millions worth of foreign currencies on his farm.

Fraser had alleged in an affidavit that Ramaphosa concealed the crime. It was also alleged that Ramaphosa used VIP protectors to pursue the suspects all the way to Namibia.

It is alleged after they were kidnapped, they were interrogated.

But on Friday Gcaleka described Fraser’s evidence as hearsay and cleared the president of any wrongdoing.