58m ago

Share

'I'll never': Andile Lungisa unapologetic over criticism of PP's Phala Phala finding despite Mbalula threat to charge him

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andile Lungisa, ’n ANC-raadslid van die Nelson Mandelabaai-metro, se appèl teen sy vonnis van twee jaar tronkstraf is Woensdagmiddag deur die appèlhof in Bloemfontein van die hand gewys. Foto: Argief
Andile Lungisa, ’n ANC-raadslid van die Nelson Mandelabaai-metro, se appèl teen sy vonnis van twee jaar tronkstraf is Woensdagmiddag deur die appèlhof in Bloemfontein van die hand gewys. Foto: Argief
  • ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa appeared to be criticising the findings of the acting Public Protector which cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga.
  • Lungisa tweeted that after reading advocate Kholeka Gcaleka's report, he was sure even his 8-year-old son would never approve it.
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threatened to charge him over the tweet.  

Outspoken ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Andile Lungisa says he won't apologise to the party for criticising the Public Protector's office for clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga. 

This is despite ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threatening to charge him for contradicting the stance of the NEC on the matter. 

On Friday acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the saga.

The ANC NEC welcomed her findings. 

READPublic Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga, but finds Wally Rhoode acted improperly

But on Tuesday Lungisa tweeted that even his 8-year-old son, Cuba, would disagree with Gcaleka’s findings.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mbalula said he would write to Lungisa to seek clarity on whether he tweeted the statement.

And, if he did, “I will charge him, because he is crossing the line”, Mbalula warned.

Mbalula doesn’t seem to be bluffing as recently demonstrated by his suspension of ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team convenor Xola Nqola for convening and presiding over an illegal Eastern Cape youth league congress in Komani last month. 

Mbalula said: “We can’t allow NEC members to undermine positions of the organisation and expect the membership to follow."

Lungisa was unfazed on Thursday.

Asked if he will apologise to Mbalula so that he reconsiders charging him, he said: “I will never.”

ALSO READFormer spy boss Arthur Fraser claims he has evidence that Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime'

When questioned about whether he was worried about suffering the same fate as Ace Magashule, Lungisa said: “I contribute my time in the ANC not for anything else [but] only [for] the revolution to succeed. I’m not worried.”

Magashule was expelled for issuing Ramaphosa with a suspension letter after the president had suspended him.

In her Phala Phala report, Gcaleka found there was no evidence that Ramaphosa was involved in the day-to-day running of the farm, or that he received any remuneration from the farm.

The matter relates to a burglary on the night of 9 February 2020, when thieves stole an undisclosed amount of dollars stuffed under a sofa cushion.

News24 previously reported that Ramaphosa claimed that $580 000 cash was paid to his former farm manager, Sylvester Ndlovu, by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa on Christmas Day in 2019 in exchange for a herd of buffalo, even though the buffaloes remained on the farm more than three years later.

ALSO READ | Mbalula threatens to deal with defiant Eastern Cape ANCYL members for hosting unauthorised congress

Ramaphosa was forced to disclose this after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against him in 2022 after charging that Ramaphosa concealed millions worth of foreign currencies on his farm.

Fraser had alleged in an affidavit that Ramaphosa concealed the crime. It was also alleged that Ramaphosa used VIP protectors to pursue the suspects all the way to Namibia. 

It is alleged after they were kidnapped, they were interrogated.

But on Friday Gcaleka described Fraser’s evidence as hearsay and cleared the president of any wrongdoing.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phala phalaancfikile mba­lulaandile lungisapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2194 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 6796 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.09
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.65
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Platinum
902.24
-1.5%
Palladium
1,243.55
-0.6%
Gold
1,910.06
-0.3%
Silver
22.70
-1.8%
Brent Crude
76.65
+0.5%
Top 40
68,813
-2.5%
All Share
74,113
-2.4%
Resource 10
60,169
-3.7%
Industrial 25
102,842
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,903
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

11h ago

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo