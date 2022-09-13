21m ago

Illegal miner sentenced to life imprisonment plus 103 years for killing metro cop

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
An illegal miner was sentenced for murder.
An illegal miner was sentenced for murder.
Gallo Images/Sunday Times, Jackie Clausen
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced illegal miner Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini to life imprisonment plus 103 years for the murder of officer, Johannes Jacobus van der Linde.
  • Van der Linde was shot dead in June last year during a raid of an illegal mine near Primrose.
  • State advocate Thamsanqa Mpekana had pleaded for a hefty sentence.

Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini, an illegal miner who shot dead Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer Johannes Jacobus van der Linde in June last year, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 103 years on Tuesday.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard that Van der Linde and five colleagues were conducting a raid at an illegal mine near Primrose when Dlamini and four other illegal miners opened fire on them. 

Van der Linde was shot dead during the shootout. 

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Dlamini was arrested at the scene while the other four managed to escape. 

"The accused has been convicted of murder, five counts of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition," said Mjonondwane.

State advocate Thamsanqa Mpekana argued for a hefty sentence after detailing Van der Linde's family's financial and psychological trauma following his murder. 

He also argued that EMPD officers were at risk during confrontations with illegal miners who used illegal guns to commit crimes. 

"The country has been calling for law enforcement authorities' robustness in dealing with illegal miners, who have placed the country under attack by committing crimes at dangerously alarming proportions."


