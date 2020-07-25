1h ago

add bookmark

Illegal mining: Cops seize 25 chrome stockpiles, excavator totalling more than R2m

Nicole McCain
Photo Credit: SAPS
Photo Credit: SAPS
  • Police officers have seized stockpiled and illegally mined chrome and an excavator totalling more than R2 million.
  • The operation took place in Limpopo in an attempt to clamp down on illegal mining in the province.
  • A similar operation earlier in the year saw eight people arrested and goods worth R1 million confiscated.

A Hawks operation has seen police officers seize chrome stockpiles and an excavator totalling more than R2 million in Limpopo, a spokesperson said.

The operation at the Modikwa Mine in Burgersfort on Friday was in response to the "ongoing scourge of illegal mining in the province", said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The multi-disciplinary operation included officers from the Public Order Police Unit, Local Criminal Record Centre, the K9 Unit, National Intervention Unit, Department of Mineral Resources and Modikwa Mine Security.

"[Officers] managed to seize 25 chrome stockpiles and an excavator with a total estimated value of over R2 million," Maluleke said.

READ | 10 years jail time for woman arrested with explosives worth R1.2 million

Friday's operation follows one earlier in the year in which eight suspects were arrested for illegal mining in the villages Hlaneki, Mavalani and Mapuve and gold bearing material worth R1 million was confiscated.

Six of the eight accused are out on bail. The other two, who are Mozambican nationals, are still in custody.

They are expected to appear in court again on Monday.

"More high intensity operations to address illegal mining activities in the province are still in the pipeline and no stone will be left unturned to arrest and convict those who are continuously perpetuating these illegal activities," Maluleke added.

Related Links
Limpopo police crack down on zama zamas, confiscate truck loaded with chrome
'Shootout' at Giyani mine leaves three dead
Body of suspected illegal miner recovered after trench collapses in Germiston
Read more on:
polokwaneminingcrime
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6488 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4178 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

9h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo