'Illegal occupation of land must stop', Makhubo tells Zandspruit residents

Ntwaagae Seleka
Geoff Makhubo unveils the land which will be used to house residents relocated from Covid-19 hotspots around Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Azarrah Karrim/News24
  • Zandspruit residents were urged by Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo to not disrupt a temporary housing construction project.
  • He said the national government directed them to create temporary housing structures as an emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • He said the stands will be permanent and beneficiaries will receive title deeds.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has urged Zandspruit residents to not disrupt a project involving the construction of 701 temporary housing units in the area.

"We don't want people who deny others the fruits of this project. Zandspruit was chosen by national Cabinet as one of the most densely populated areas where people can't social distance.

"As an emergency project, the response to the coronavirus spread, and to ensure that people can isolate and observe physical distancing, the national government directed us to create temporary housing structures here," said Makhubo.

He said the stands will be permanent and beneficiaries will receive title deeds.

READ | Angry residents force MEC, mayor to cancel visit to Joburg informal settlement where Red Ants destroyed homes

"I want to send a stern warning that when land is vacant, it doesn't mean that land doesn't have use. It means people will benefit in future from that land. This advent of illegal occupation of land must stop.

"Whether it is in the south or north of the city, we discourage that type of behaviour. Projects like these will never happen when people take land in a manner that is uncontrolled," said Makhubo.

The project is expected to last for three and a half months.

"We are facing the eye of the [novel coronavirus] storm. To survive the storm, we must do something. This project is yours, look after it. It is the beginning of many things to come here.

"We have to do something in Zandspruit and this is the beginning. Contractors must work with the community and the community must look after this project. Residents must ensure that this project succeeds and it will be transparent to beneficiaries," said Makhubo.

Houses will be given to those who will benefit and have been on the government's waiting list.

