'Illegal rifle' saga: NPA strikes case against 2 students off the roll, pending probe

Sesona Ngqakamba
The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has ordered an urgent probe into an illegal firearm that was found in the possession of two students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
(Supplied, SAPS)
  • NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says SAPS has been given instructions on the way forward in the investigation.
  • The two students were arrested in Auckland Park on Wednesday
  • News24 understands one of the arrested students is from Cape Town. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not placed the case against two students arrested for allegedly being in possession of an illegal firearm on Wednesday on the court roll, pending further investigations.

The pair were expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

On Thursday, News24 reported that a Crime Intelligence report about a dangerous weapon that was "operationalised" led police to a gathering in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. 

Speaking to media at the court on Friday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "The case against two students who were arrested for being in possession of an alleged rifle was not placed on the roll pending further investigations. 

"As the NPA we have given instructions that the SA Police Service must comply with," Mjonondwane said. 

She said once the investigation had concluded, the docket would be brought back to the NPA so a decision would be taken on whether they would be prosecuted.

Mjonondwane added that once a docket was removed from the court roll, that meant suspects must be released.

Rifle

The two students, were arrested following a gathering in Braamfontein, where they were allegedly observed carrying a Galil rifle.

It was believed that police followed them after they drove off in a vehicle and pounced on them in Auckland Park.

According to the police, after a search, a Galil Rifle believed to be of Israeli origin, and a loaded magazine were found, resulting in the arrest of the students. 

News24 reported earlier that while details around the students' arrest were currently scant, the two faced charges of possession of an illegal firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

Information from officials with knowledge of the arrests also suggested that one of the two students, a woman, is a student from Cape Town who is visiting Johannesburg. 

The other suspect, a male, was said to be a student at a reputable film school. 

While the case was struck off the roll for now, two other students who were arrested in Braamfontein on Monday applied for bail. 

Moses Leshodi and Orediretse Masebe faced a charge of public violence. 

They were arrested alongside Siyasanga Tshembele and Sivuyile Mhatu, who are out on R500 bail. 

The spotlight over the past week in Johannesburg has been on protest action from Wits and University of Johannesburg students who took the streets over historical debt and the barring of registration. 

The protest actions took a tragic turn last week when Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police officers who were dispersing protesting students. 

