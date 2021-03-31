15m ago

Illogical and nonsensical: Opposition parties slam govt for Easter weekend booze restrictions

Nicole McCain
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire for the lockdown regulations that will be imposed over the Easter weekend.
  • Ramaphosa announced a ban on offsite alcohol sales for the long weekend.
  • Opposition parties have described the ban as illogical and nonsensical, saying it will put further strain on the sector.

Political parties have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on limited alcohol sales over the long Easter weekend.

Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the country would remain on a Level 1 lockdown but that alcohol sales would be restricted to onsite consumption over the four-day weekend.

Reacting to this, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the restrictions put unnecessary strain on the sector, resulting in further job losses.

"This is the action of a government completely out of ideas and out of touch with the plight of its citizens," he said.

"Our country is in an unprecedented jobs crisis. It is almost unthinkable that our government would turn a blind eye to this and, with the stroke of a pen, impose arbitrary, unscientific restrictions that have nothing to do with fighting Covid-19, and threaten to destroy even more jobs and livelihoods."

The EFF, for different reasons, dubbed the regulations "nonsensical and murderous".

"It is the most illogical and irrational address Ramaphosa has, perhaps ever, delivered," the party said in a statement on social media.

"Ramaphosa has essentially encouraged people to go out to consume alcohol in public spaces in their numbers, in what practically constitutes a festive season. By stopping alcohol sales from outlets for offsite consumption, Ramaphosa is encouraging mass gatherings at restaurants, mass infection and drinking and driving," the statement said.

Steenhuisen also said that the ban was "senseless" and that the government was trying to "look busy" instead of procuring vaccines.

"The truth is that government has taken this ineffective action to mask the fact that it has failed so spectacularly to vaccinate its people. Let us also not fall for [Tuesday's] spin that South Africa 'will have access to' 30 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines produced at the Aspen facility in the Eastern Cape. Without a confirmed delivery date for a confirmed amount of vaccines, this means absolutely nothing."

The EFF added to this: "The EFF wishes to remind South Africans that there is no dependable or verifiable vaccination programme in this country, and any promise of 40 million vaccinations or a second phase of vaccinations in May 2021 is a self-admitted lie by this government."

"We must as a nation take to the streets and demand vaccination in defence of life and the future of this country."

