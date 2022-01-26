2h ago

add bookmark

'I'm a woman abuser' - Nelson Mandela's grandson in Instagram video that has gone viral

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mbuso Mandela (Photo: City Press)
Mbuso Mandela (Photo: City Press)
  • A video of former president Nelson Mandela's grandson admitting to abusing his girlfriend is making the rounds on social media.  
  • The video had also been shared on Instagram by Graca Machel's daughter Josina, an activist against gender-based violence.
  • A different video of a woman, believed to be Mbuso's partner, was later shared on Twitter in which she claimed that the abuse never took place.

A video of the grandson of late president Nelson Mandela, Mbuso, admitting to allegedly abusing his partner, has emerged online.

"My name is Mbuso Mandela [and] I am a woman abuser. I put my girlfriend's head through the window and through the Trellidor. I strangled her, she needs me to admit it, so I am admitting it in front of everybody; to everybody, thank you," Mandela said in the video.

Mandela, the son of the late president's son Makgatho, made the recording on his Instagram live feed.

It is unclear when the video was posted. The video had also been shared on Instagram by gender-based violence activist Josina Machel. Machel's mother, Graca, was married to Nelson Mandela. 

"The video has shattered us as family. In my personal capacity, as a family member and founder of Kuhluka Movement [a non-profit civil society mass organisation directed at combating the violation of rights of women] we condemn these actions in the strongest terms.

"We cannot condone preparations of violence in our families. We are looking for the best course of action," Josina said in her post.

A video of a woman who identified herself as Mandela's partner and claiming the alleged abuse never happened, had also been doing the rounds on social media. 

"I get why he posted that because in our angry little fight we had [I] called his bluff and said he will never try and ruin his reputation and it was wrong, I admit that completely.

"As you can see, there is no bruises, my face is fine. Not too sure where he has hit my head through a Trellidor, because [I'm] pretty sure it will be swollen." 

"You will notice, however, there is a blue mark over there [pointing to her arm] but that happened on Thursday, I bumped into a person and got a blue mark and I bruise easily. So as you can see, nothing."

Speaking to News24, Mandela's brother, Ndaba said: "He is not doing interviews with anyone. Thank you." 

This was not the first time Mandela had been involved in a scandal. In 2015, he appeared in court for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a bar.  

At the time, City Press reported that a waitress at the restaurant said that the rape allegedly took place outside the toilets.

The case was later withdrawn

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbuso mandelagautengjohannesburggender based violence
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 722 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.19
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,830.28
-1.0%
Silver
23.79
-0.1%
Palladium
2,367.68
+7.5%
Platinum
1,050.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,364
+2.3%
All Share
73,797
+2.1%
Resource 10
75,253
+3.3%
Industrial 25
91,472
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,925
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo