'I'm accused of burning things I didn't burn': Alleged July riots instigator is ready to testify

Ngizwe Mchunu was confident ahead of court appearance in connection with allegations that stem from the July 2021 riots.

He danced and sang for people outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

He pleaded not guilty to inciting public violence and the contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was confident ahead of his appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with allegations related to the July 2021 riots in South Africa.

A crowd of Diepsloot residents chanted slogans outside the court building and, in the presence of a police contingent, they ululated and whistled as Mchunu passed by, accompanied by a few supporters who cheered him on. He stopped briefly and broke into song, dancing and charming the crowd as people took pictures of him.

The residents were actually there to support Lefa Nkala, Loyiso Toyiya, and Jack Hlongwane, who face charges of malicious damage to property, public violence, intimidation, and infringement of the Traffic Act in connection with recent protests in Diepsloot.

Then Mchunu addressed the media.

He said he was confident ahead of his appearance.

"I am expected to take the stand today and tomorrow. I am ready to testify," he said.

"This is a rubbish case. I'm being accused of burning things I didn't burn," he added.

Last year, Mchunu pleaded not guilty, denying that he incited the public violence that led to the destruction of property during the July 2021 unrest.

He is also accused of convening a gathering in contravention of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The unrest occurred after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.