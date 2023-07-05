6m ago

Share

'I'm accused of burning things I didn't burn': Alleged July riots instigator is ready to testify

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alleged July riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu.
Alleged July riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Ngizwe Mchunu was confident ahead of court appearance in connection with allegations that stem from the July 2021 riots.
  • He danced and sang for people outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
  • He pleaded not guilty to inciting public violence and the contravention of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was confident ahead of his appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with allegations related to the July 2021 riots in South Africa.

A crowd of Diepsloot residents chanted slogans outside the court  building and, in the presence of a police contingent, they ululated and whistled as Mchunu passed by, accompanied by a few supporters who cheered him on. He stopped briefly and broke into song, dancing and charming the crowd as people took pictures of him.

The residents were actually there to support Lefa Nkala, Loyiso Toyiya, and Jack Hlongwane, who face charges of malicious damage to property, public violence, intimidation, and infringement of the Traffic Act in connection with recent protests in Diepsloot.

READ | July Unrest: One year on, SA still doesn't know who masterminded the chaos

Then Mchunu addressed the media.

He said he was confident ahead of his appearance. 

"I am expected to take the stand today and tomorrow. I am ready to testify," he said.

"This is a rubbish case. I'm being accused of burning things I didn't burn," he added.

Last year, Mchunu pleaded not guilty, denying that he incited the public violence that led to the destruction of property during the July 2021 unrest.

He is also accused of convening a gathering in contravention of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The unrest occurred after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ngizwe mchunugautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsunrest
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1864 votes
Expected a higher number
75% - 5786 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.83
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.40
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
911.13
-0.2%
Palladium
1,242.49
+0.5%
Gold
1,929.37
+0.2%
Silver
22.91
-0.3%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,657
-0.3%
All Share
75,987
-0.3%
Resource 10
62,697
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,949
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,209
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo