'I'm broken, we're all broken' - bodies of missing boys found in Cape Town dam

Seven-year-old boys Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga went missing on Sunday.

Their bodies were discovered in a dam after children playing nearby spotted clothes in the water.

The boys were last seen by a truck driver, who noticed they had snuck into his vehicle.

The bodies of two missing boys Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga were found floating in a dam in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Thursday.

They were both 7 years old.

According to Ntshonga's father, Lungisani Ntshonga, the discovery was made by children who were playing nearby.

"I received a knock at around 17:30 in the afternoon from one of the children's mother, notifying me that the children had seen clothes near the swamp," Ntshonga said.

"At the time, I didn't tell my wife, because I didn't want to stress her, in case it wasn't them. However, I went to Miyolo's father and asked him if we could go and check."

He said when they got to the swamp, between Mfuleni and Khayelitsha, he saw the clothes and immediately knew it was his son.

"Their clothes were on the side, the bank, and their bodies were just floating lifelessly in the water", he told News24.

Ntshonga said he immediately notified the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police divers were called to the scene and the search commenced, resulting in the retrieval of the bodies late in the evening.

"The two families identified the bodies as those of the two 7-year-old boys who were reported missing in Khayelitsha a week ago", added Potelwa.

Gwinita and Ntshonga were reported missing on Sunday 18 October.

They were last seen by a truck driver, who noticed that they had snuck into his vehicle. He dropped them off at the Mew Way bridge in Khayelitsha.

"I'm very disappointed with the Site B police officers", Ntshonga said.

"Had they began the search immediately after we reported the incident, maybe we could've found these children alive."

Potelwa said trauma counselling had been arranged for the two families.

The two boys were found in an area not too far from where they were last seen.

"I'm broken, we are all broken. However, at least we have found them and we can lay them to rest," Ntshonga added.

