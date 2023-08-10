10h ago

Share

'I'm going to kill you': Northern Cape ANC branch chair in court for kidnapping and murder of teen boy

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho was allegedly killed by three men who accused him of stealing dagga.
A 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho was allegedly killed by three men who accused him of stealing dagga.
Supplied
  • ANC branch chairperson in the ZF Mgcawu region and two others have been arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho.
  • Elvis Bongani Sikepe and his co-accused allegedly murdered Diteho and set him alight.
  • The three men are expected to make their second appearance in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

A local ANC Northern Cape leader is expected to make his second court appearance on Thursday following his arrest for the murder and kidnapping of 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho.

The 38-year-old Elvis Bongani Sikepe, ANC branch chairperson in the ZF Mgcawu region,  and two others - Isaacs Vywers, 19, and Thomas Christopher Rodney Lebitsa, 19 - were arrested and appeared in court last week after the teenage boy succumbed to severe burn wounds in hospital.

Diteho’s uncle, Deon Diteho, told News24 that Sikepe had taken the boy against his will from his mother Dimakatso’s home on 1 August.

"His mother was busy preparing food for them on the fire when the boy went to nap. Sikepe then rudely arrived at the home and demanded to see Theo," he said,

"He told Theo's mother that he would kill him if he did not get his stuff. He took a spade from outside the house and rushed into the house."

READ | Murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed for further investigation

Deon said Sikepe repeatedly asked Diteho: "Where is my stuff? I'm going to kill you if I don't get my stuff."

Sikepe allegedly accused Theo of stealing his dagga.

Deon added:

He then loaded Theo into a bakkie and left. That was the last time the mother saw her child alive.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane confirmed this.

At 22:00 that night, Sikepe had returned to Diteho’s grandmother and told her she needed to accompany him to the hospital because the boy was burnt.

"His version was that Theo tried to set himself alight. But the grandmother told him to go to his mother since he fetched him from there," Deon said.

Cashwin Theo Diteho.
ANC branch chairperson Elvis Bongani Sikepe and two others will appear in the Uppington Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the murder of Cashwin Theo Diteho.
Supplied.

When his mother arrived at the hospital early on 2 August, Theo was close to death.

"They literally just saw Theo, and then he died," Deon said.

He said the family suspected that Diteho was brutally assaulted, had petrol poured over his head, and then set alight.

He added: 

The wounds around his neck suggest that a rope was tied around his neck, and he was assaulted before being set alight. The doctor at the hospital immediately suspected something was wrong because he found pieces of rope still around his neck

"The doctor also alerted the police about this because Theo was under-age."

Deon added that the boy’s mother was taking his death extremely hard.

"I think the grandmother is trying to keep it together for the broader family."

He said Theo had been a kind and jolly boy who often shared jokes.

"Theo had dreams. He was a very neat boy and was a comedian. He had such a beautiful smile, and we will always remember that."

Diteho was a Grade 6 pupil at the Oranje Oewer Intermediate School in Upington.

ALSO READ | Then find her real killer, 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo's mother demands of 'relaxed' cops after acquittal

Senokoatsane said Sikepe and his co-accused were expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

A memorial service will be held for Diteho on the same day.

Provincial ANC secretary Deshi Ngxanga applauded the police for the speedy arrests.

Ngxanga called on the party’s members in the province to rally behind the family during the difficult time.

"Leaders of the ANC within all of society cannot be associated with such heinous crimes and should at all times carry themselves as exemplary patriots. Women, children, and the disabled are vulnerable members of society that should be protected," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaancnorthern capeupingtonkidnappingcrime and courtsmurder
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 534 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1085 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 1225 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 166 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.90
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Platinum
895.84
-0.3%
Palladium
1,270.69
+1.7%
Gold
1,924.81
+0.5%
Silver
22.95
+1.3%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,550
+1.7%
All Share
78,065
+1.6%
Resource 10
61,246
+2.0%
Industrial 25
108,389
+1.8%
Financial 15
17,445
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo