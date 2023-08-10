'I'm going to kill you': Northern Cape ANC branch chair in court for kidnapping and murder of teen boy

ANC branch chairperson in the ZF Mgcawu region and two others have been arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho.

Elvis Bongani Sikepe and his co-accused allegedly murdered Diteho and set him alight.

The three men are expected to make their second appearance in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Elvis Bongani Sikepe, ANC branch chairperson in the ZF Mgcawu region, and two others - Isaacs Vywers, 19, and Thomas Christopher Rodney Lebitsa, 19 - were arrested and appeared in court last week after the teenage boy succumbed to severe burn wounds in hospital.

Diteho’s uncle, Deon Diteho, told News24 that Sikepe had taken the boy against his will from his mother Dimakatso’s home on 1 August.

"His mother was busy preparing food for them on the fire when the boy went to nap. Sikepe then rudely arrived at the home and demanded to see Theo," he said,

"He told Theo's mother that he would kill him if he did not get his stuff. He took a spade from outside the house and rushed into the house."

Deon said Sikepe repeatedly asked Diteho: "Where is my stuff? I'm going to kill you if I don't get my stuff."

Sikepe allegedly accused Theo of stealing his dagga.

Deon added:

He then loaded Theo into a bakkie and left. That was the last time the mother saw her child alive.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane confirmed this.

At 22:00 that night, Sikepe had returned to Diteho’s grandmother and told her she needed to accompany him to the hospital because the boy was burnt.

"His version was that Theo tried to set himself alight. But the grandmother told him to go to his mother since he fetched him from there," Deon said.

When his mother arrived at the hospital early on 2 August, Theo was close to death.

"They literally just saw Theo, and then he died," Deon said.

He said the family suspected that Diteho was brutally assaulted, had petrol poured over his head, and then set alight.

He added:

The wounds around his neck suggest that a rope was tied around his neck, and he was assaulted before being set alight. The doctor at the hospital immediately suspected something was wrong because he found pieces of rope still around his neck

"The doctor also alerted the police about this because Theo was under-age."

Deon added that the boy’s mother was taking his death extremely hard.

"I think the grandmother is trying to keep it together for the broader family."

He said Theo had been a kind and jolly boy who often shared jokes.

"Theo had dreams. He was a very neat boy and was a comedian. He had such a beautiful smile, and we will always remember that."

Diteho was a Grade 6 pupil at the Oranje Oewer Intermediate School in Upington.

Senokoatsane said Sikepe and his co-accused were expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

A memorial service will be held for Diteho on the same day.

Provincial ANC secretary Deshi Ngxanga applauded the police for the speedy arrests.

Ngxanga called on the party’s members in the province to rally behind the family during the difficult time.

"Leaders of the ANC within all of society cannot be associated with such heinous crimes and should at all times carry themselves as exemplary patriots. Women, children, and the disabled are vulnerable members of society that should be protected," he said.



