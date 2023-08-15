6m ago

Share

I'm heartbroken, angry this investigation is dragging - mom of slain Stellenbosch FC skipper

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Twenty-year-old Oshwin Andries was stabbed more than six months ago outside a tavern in Klapmuts in the Western Cape.
Twenty-year-old Oshwin Andries was stabbed more than six months ago outside a tavern in Klapmuts in the Western Cape.
Supplied
  • It has been six months since Stellenbosch FC captain Oshwin Andries was stabbed to death. 
  • No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the murder. 
  • His mother said she was angry and frustrated about the lack of progress.

It has been more than six months since slain Stellenbosch FC captain Oshwin Andries was stabbed several times outside a tavern in Klapmuts on 29 January this year.

His family places flowers at his grave and visits it weekly.

The headstone is a reminder that Andries will not be around when his girlfriend gives birth to their child this week.

The 20-year-old was stabbed in an altercation in Mandela City in Klapmuts and was rushed to hospital.

After being discharged the following morning, he returned to the doctor for check-ups but started complaining of pains in his back. He died in his mother Natasha's arms a week later while on their way to hospital. 

No one has yet been arrested in connection with his death.

Speaking to News24, a visibly emotional Natasha said she struggled to understand why the police had failed to arrest the man whom she claims "roams up and down" in the street without remorse for what he allegedly did to their family. 

"I fear he might kill someone else because he hasn't been arrested yet for my child's murder.

"He already handed himself over to the police twice after residents threatened him, and still, they never arrested him," she added. 

western cape
Natasha and Ruché van Rooyen.
crime
The family visit Oshwin's grave every Sunday.
crime
A tombstone at the grave where Oswhin is buried.

"I'm so angry and hurt that my son's life was taken in such a horrific manner and that the police are taking their own sweet time in making any arrest.

"I'm heartbroken, angry and frustrated that this investigation is dragging." 

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the investigating officer was constantly discussing the progress made in the case with the senior public prosecutor. 

"We do submit dockets to the senior public prosecutor from time to time to peruse and to guide us to prepare a solid case to ensure successful prosecution, or to decide on whether someone can be held liable or should be charged, arrested or not," Pojie added. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had received the docket; however, it had since been referred back to the investigating officer. 

WATCH | 'You take a life, you must get life'- mom of slain Stellenbosch soccer star Oshwin Andries

"It was referred back to them for further investigation," Ntabazalila added. 

Andries' family said they believed they were not being adequately informed about the investigation.

"If I don't message him [the investigating officer], he won't tell me anything.

"I have the right to know what happens with this case because it involves my child. I fail to understand why the police are not doing their jobs.

She added:

It cannot be normal for the police to be so nonchalant with murder investigations. It's as if my boy's life doesn't matter, and he's just another statistic.

The family has made it a habit to visit Andries' grave in Jamestown, Stellenbosch, every Sunday.

"I miss my child so much. There are no words to describe my longing to hear his voice and feel his warm hugs. This pain will never go away," Natasha said. 

Andries' long-time girlfriend, Ruché van Rooyen, will give birth to their daughter this week. 

"He was so excited to start this new chapter of fatherhood. He even said he would take her to see all his games, so she learns to love and enjoy the game that her dad was well known for," said Natasha. 

While the family is preparing to bring new life into their family home, they are still hopeful the call will one day come that someone has finally been arrested for his murder.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
12% - 754 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
88% - 5389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.81
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
899.55
-1.4%
Palladium
1,263.64
-2.4%
Gold
1,906.39
-0.1%
Silver
22.64
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,633
0.0%
All Share
76,161
0.0%
Resource 10
58,389
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,415
0.0%
Financial 15
17,140
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo