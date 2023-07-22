'I'm less paranoid now': Why it's important for victims of crime to seek help

C linical Psychologist Karen Joyce Andrews says victims of crime don't seek help because of the stigma around therapy.

Another clinical psychologist, Ronelle Carolissen, says a failure to seek help can affect the people around victims too.

One victim explains how counselling helped him after he was attacked while he was on his way home.

In South Africa, with its ever-escalating statistics for murder, assault and robbery, victims of crime still seem reluctant to seek help, thanks to stigmas attached to counselling and therapy.

And, according to one clinical psychologist, they aren't always aware of the trauma the incidents caused them.

Another says a failure to seek help after a traumatic experience could lead to the development of unhealthy symptoms and habits.

According to South Africa's latest crime statistics, figures for murder, assault and robbery increased between January and March 2023.

There were also increases in robberies at residences (5.9%), assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (0.2%), robbery (8.9%), common assault (7.6%) and robbery with aggravating circumstances (5.1%).



Counselling helped me

One victim told News24 he was no stranger to crime.

"My most recent incident was in April, just before Easter. I was on my way home. It was 16:30. I took a taxi home and got to the MTN taxi rank [in Johannesburg]. On my way to get another taxi – it was a short distance, about a three-minute walk – a group of guys attacked me.

He said:

They strangled me from the back until I passed out. They took my bag and spectacles, and I realised this when I regained consciousness. I woke up on the side of the pavement, not sure what was going on. It was blurry, and I thought I was home for a moment.

"It was one of the most traumatic criminal encounters I've ever experienced in adulthood."



He decided to seek counselling a few weeks after the incident.

"Ever since that encounter, I was so rattled that I decided to do therapy through Lifeline. It's a free service."

He also used the counselling service his employer offers.

"Having a professional to listen to [me] talk about [my] experience helped me. I told my psychologist I had been on edge since the incident. I don't know what's next. I'm always thinking I'm going to get mugged."

He said he probably would have resigned from work if he hadn't gone for therapy.

"I would encourage people to go for therapy ... I firmly believe in restarting your emotional and psychological well-being to have a clean mindset. Therapy 100% helped me. I'm less paranoid now."

Good support

Another victim of crime said she didn't think about counselling after her traumatic experience.

Instead, she closed herself off and stopped going out as much as she did.

The 41-year-old woman was mugged in the bathroom of a shopping centre in Randburg shortly after withdrawing money from an ATM.

"I just thought that day was my unlucky day. I had just withdrawn R5 000 to buy my younger sister shoes and get a few groceries. I used the bathroom before heading to the shop to buy shoes.

"When I walked into the bathroom, there was no one ... When I walked out, there were two women in the bathroom. As I rinsed my hands, one took out a gun, and the other started searching me. My body went into shock mode. I couldn't even scream," she said.

They took her money and cellphone.



She reported the matter to the centre's security officials.

"After I calmed down, I thought about how my children would have to live without me had anything happened to me," she said.

The woman said she didn't dwell on the incident too much because "people get robbed daily".

However, she became more vigilant.

She said she had good support and that it helped her.

'It's complicated'

Clinical psychologist Karen Joyce Andrews has 22 years of experience, has assessed more than 1 000 victims of crime and has worked with the courts and police stations.

"There's a whole lot of reasons why people don't seek help. It's complicated. There are many different factors, including stigma.

She told News24:

You don't want people to know that you're a victim, trying to hide the fact that you're not functioning normally.

But she believes it's important for them to seek help.



"It is essential because a person's neurological functioning is damaged during a traumatic event. South Africans who fall victim to criminal activities aren't always aware of the subsequent trauma. Your nerves get disrupted, and your nerve functioning gets disrupted, such that it takes time for the nerve to return to normal functioning. Some people don't ever return to normal functioning. And then you get a post-stress disorder," she said.

On average, she said, victims of crime need about six counselling sessions with a follow-up session after a few months.

According to Andrews, police are able to manage traumatised people well with the resources they have.

"Then they take traumatised people to the hospital, and the hospital is very good at handling the victims. A social worker at the hospital counsels them. That's very good. But the problem comes in once they leave, once they're discharged from the hospital, once the police have done their work. That is where the problem is."

It impacts people around you

Clinical psychologist and Stellenbosch University professor Ronelle Carolissen people develop unhealthy symptoms and habits and ignores them if they don't seek help.

"It has an impact not only on you but on those around you. So, usually your immediate families. The impact on you personally can be worse and lead to depression. And as many people know, untreated depression can lead to suicidal ideation," she said.

She pointed out that people in close-knit environments often have first-level support and heal better.

Carolissen said the government could work with healthcare facilities to create awareness about the importance of counselling.



"I think we can do more with more support services and educate the public about the kinds of support services available.

"I don't know what services are available. I may also say no services are available. This is a huge issue in South Africa. But if services are available, I think it's a combination of the state informing people about psychological education to inform people. This kind of psychological education could happen at primary healthcare clinics," Carolissen said.

Where to find help

The editor of Servamus magazine, Annalise Kempen, who researches and compiles reports on safety and security, said South Africa has a wide range of counselling services to help victims of crime.

"People seeking trauma counselling should contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Childline, Famsa, Lifeline, ER24, Netcare, and medical aid services for help," she said.



