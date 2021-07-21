32m ago

add bookmark

I'm not afraid of holding Zuma accountable - Malema

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma met for tea at Nkandla.
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma met for tea at Nkandla.
Twitter, Julius Malema
  • EFF leader Julius Malema said he was never close to former president Jacob Zuma.
  • Malema has been vocal about the imprisonment of Zuma, saying he should have been placed under house arrest rather than sentenced to 15 months in prison.
  • Malema also spoke about the looting and riots, which he pinned on the ANC, labelling the ruling party as an ''illegitimate government".

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said he has never been afraid of holding former president Jacob Zuma accountable.

"I was never close to president Zuma. The first time I went to Nkandla was the time I went to have tea. I have never had his cellphone number and I do not speak to him on the phone. If you were to compare the relationship I had with Zuma, I am closer with Cyril Ramaphosa than with Zuma," Malema said.

In an interview with Kaya FM on Tuesday, Malema, who has been vocal about Zuma's imprisonment, said the former president should have been placed under house arrest rather than sentenced to 15 months in prison.

"I held president Zuma accountable. You can have him in jail but not necessarily in a cell. You can put him under house arrest. You can have him at home. That is a punishment on its own. To spend money on an 80-year-old is a wasteful expenditure. You won't be useful anyhow," Malema said.

READ | 'A wake up call': Neighbouring countries felt shockwave of SA's unrest

His interview came after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with costs, the EFF's application to have the bank statements of President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 ANC election campaign made public.

Malema said he was surprised by the outcome.

"I think our courts should defend public interests and we should always fight for transparency. When there's no crime being committed when you're a sitting president and your name is mentioned, surely people should know if their purses are safe. The president holds a very big influence and those who finance him, he develops a soft spot for them and in order to hold him accountable you have to know who are the people who are financing him. They could be the ones running the state," Malema said.

READ | High Court dismisses application to unseal Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign bank statements

Malema was a fierce supporter of Zuma while he was ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president. In 2008, he vowed he would "kill for Zuma" and said the youth of South Africa would die supporting Zuma. But after Malema left the ANCYL and formed the EFF his tune changed.

"I never had such a relationship with Zuma. I worked with him, and we shared stages together. We met every Monday back then. It's strictly business," he said on Tuesday.

Unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Malema also spoke about the mass looting and riots which wreaked havoc in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week.

He blamed the unrest on the ANC, saying it was an "illegitimate government".

"I don't know why people vote for the ANC and then they want to complain to me. They have councillors they have elected. They have mayors they have elected. They have ministers they elected, and every time there's trouble, they look for Malema and when I speak, I am an irritation. The ANC could not handle civilian matters in a civil way. They call it an insurrection because they want to justify the soldiers on the ground."

Malema said the riots and unrest were not the result of an insurrection.

"It's a protest. Every revolution has elements of destruction to property. The soldiers are on the ground, and we are told it is a coup or an insurrection. None of that. This is an illegitimate government that bought its presidency," Malema said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemacyril ramaphosajacob zumawestern capepoliticsstate capture
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 688 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1083 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 1702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.70
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.98
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,811.96
+0.1%
Silver
25.17
+0.9%
Palladium
2,657.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,073.85
+0.4%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
59,668
0.0%
All Share
65,725
0.0%
Resource 10
64,042
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,286
0.0%
Financial 15
12,526
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

35m ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo