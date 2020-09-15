1h ago

add bookmark

I'm not crazy and I don't need a lawyer - man accused of killing SA doctor in Canada

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Doctor Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds.
Doctor Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds.
Netwerk24
  • The man accused of killing South African-born doctor Walter Reynolds in Canada will undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment.
  • Deng Mabiour has insisted he isn't "crazy", has refused legal aid and has claimed that there is Covid-19 in the drinking water. 
  • Reynolds apparently refused to dispense medication to Mabiour, an alleged drug addict.

The man accused of killing South African-born doctor Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds in Canada, is to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment after he refused to cooperate with staff at a local psychiatric centre. He has, so far, not been seen by a doctor.

Deng Mabiour, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a hammer to kill Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in Canada on 10 August.

Reynolds and his wife moved to Canada 15 years ago to escape the high levels of crime in South Africa, News24 earlier reported.

It was reported that Mabiour, an alleged drug addict, attacked him after showing up at the clinic and demanding pills, which Reynolds refused to dispense.

On Monday, Mabiour appeared via video from Calgary, wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and sitting on the floor with his back against a wall, the Canadian Press reported. 

READ | SA doctor allegedly murdered in hammer attack by 'drug addict' at Canadian clinic

He reportedly said he was concerned about being forced to have a psychiatric assessment.

"I do not want to discuss this. First of all, I want to discuss the concept of my handlers considering I'm crazy and needing treatment," Mabiour said as he constantly interrupted provincial court judge Bert Skinner.

Legal aid is 'stupid'

When Skinner ordered Mabiour to contact legal aid to get a lawyer as soon as possible, he reportedly called legal aid "stupid" and said: "I'm good enough to talk in the court. … Why should I have a lawyer represent me?"

walter reynolds
The late Dr Walter Reynolds with his family.

According to CBC, Mabiour also talked about the water quality at the psychiatric facility and said it was "pathetic" that he was having to stay there longer.

"That is a good idea? I don't want the water. It has Covid," he reportedly said.

Little is known about Mabiour. An acquaintance of his reportedly said he came to Canada from South Sudan.

The case is expected to continue on 14 October.

ALSO READ | Tributes for SA doctor murdered in Canada: 'We lost a person who lived life to the fullest'

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler


Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
'I killed him for good reason' - suspect accused of murdering SA doctor in Canada
Tributes for SA doctor murdered in Canada: 'We lost a person who lived life to the fullest'
'I killed him for good reason' - suspect accused of murdering SA doctor in Canada
Read more on:
walter reynoldscrimecourts
Lottery
1 lucky player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2839 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 617 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 7088 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(+0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.71
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.33)
Gold
1963.37
(+0.36)
Silver
27.33
(+0.67)
Platinum
966.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
40.14
(-0.37)
Palladium
2316.00
(+0.63)
All Share
56327.05
(+0.43)
Top 40
51976.82
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10163.36
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
75196.49
(+0.50)
Resource 10
56746.93
(+0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo