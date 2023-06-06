'I'm not happy': Judge waits for answer on whether jail can accommodate paralysed ex-cop who killed wife

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg is still trying to determine whether a prison can accommodate a quadriplegic killer.

Judge Karam is tasked with sentencing a paralysed ex-cop who killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in February last year.

He wants the State to bring a senior witness from correctional services.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg still did not have a clear answer on Tuesday on whether a prison in the country would be able to accommodate a paralysed ex-cop who killed his wife.

After killing his wife Lebo Monene in the Tembisa Hospital parking lot on 9 February 2022, Lucky Mudau, turned the gun on himself.

The State had called a witness to testify during Mudau's sentencing proceedings.

Mudau, who now uses a wheelchair, spent months in hospital and was discharged into the care of the Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre.

Deputy manager of nursing at Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, Ntombentsha Ndamase, told the court that correctional services offered primary healthcare services.

"We offer the first level of healthcare focusing on promotion, prevention, treatment and care of acute cases. These are cases that can be treated and healed. Once patients have healed, they are discharged and returned to their cells," said Ndamase.

Ndamase said the Kgosi Mampuru prison was not in a position to accommodate quadriplegic patients.

"We don't have facilities to accommodate quadriplegic patients. We are rendering primary health care. In my 10 years of experience, I've never experienced a case where we admit a quadriplegic person to the facility.

"The duty of the correctional service is to provide healthcare to all inmates within the available resources. According to my knowledge, the Gauteng region has no correctional facility to manage a quadriplegic person," said Ndamase.

Judge William Karim said Ndamase had not assisted the court, and neither had the previous witness.

The judge said:

I'm not happy. The court needs one simple question to be answered. We need a person in a very senior position to tell the court if there's any correctional service in South Africa that can admit a quadriplegic patient. If yes, where? If no, no.

News24 previously reported that Mudau was diagnosed as a C5 quadriplegic – a spinal cord injury which results in paralysis of both the upper and lower body. He is now wheelchair-bound and unable to do anything for himself.

News24 reported that on 9 May, during arguments in mitigation of sentence, the court heard that Mudau could not be accommodated at any prison due to his permanent paralysis.

The State had called two witnesses to the stand.

The first witness, Dr Raymond Mathebula, a clinical manager at the Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre, said they had been tasked with treating Mudau after he was discharged from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Mathebula told the court that Mudau was admitted to the institution on 21 April 2022 and was treated at the centre for 90 days.

"The patient [Mudau] has a loss of movement and senses. When we took his history, assessments and laboratory investigations, we collectively found that this is a complete C5, which means that it is permanent," the doctor said.

"He needs 24-hour caregiver care. It also affects the bowel system… he can't go to the toilet himself; he must be put on diapers and a catheter," Mathebula said, adding there was no prospect of rehabilitation.

"Medically, we have reached the point where we can't go further," he said, adding that Mudau would be treated as an outpatient at the centre "for life".

The State's second witness, head of the Department of Correctional Services' healthcare services in Johannesburg, Nhlanhla Peter Gebuza, had told the court that the prison facilities could not accommodate prisoners with Mudau's condition.

"We are a primary healthcare setting that provides healthcare on an outpatient basis. All the inmates requiring medical attention go to healthcare points where they are provided with healthcare," he said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate a person who requires 24-hour care.

"If a person is unable to do self-care, it will be difficult to be cared for in a correctional service facility. That is why we invoke the medical parole provision."

Karam on Tuesday said that before sentencing the court needed to be satisfied that no correctional services facility could accommodate Mudau.

The judge asked the State for a new witness who holds a very senior position in correctional services nationally who would be able to answer if there were facilities that can accommodate quadriplegic patients, to testify when the matter returns on 13 June 2023.

Monene's father, Nico Monene, told News24 that the case had dragged on for too long, and the State was not helpful.

"The State is holding the case back. They were supposed to bring the head of correctional services in South Africa to give testimony today, but they didn't. It's been going on for too long. We're worried we will be delayed even further," said Monene.

