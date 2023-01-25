28m ago

'I'm not ready to say goodbye': Memorial held for slain Cape Town teen shot 17 times

Lisalee Solomons
Wakeel was shot 17 times in Mitchells Plain.
Lisalee Solomons/News24
  • A memorial service was held in Mitchells Plain for Wakeel Dreyer on Monday.
  • The teenager was shot 17 times, just hours before he was due to get his matric results last week.
  • His mother, Lucinda Roberts, told News24 she was not ready to say her final goodbye to her son.

Scores of people descended on Imperial Primary School in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Monday where a memorial service was held for Wakeel Dreyer, a matriculant shot 17 times in a suspected gang-related incident last week in Beacon Hill.

Dreyer, 18, was killed on Friday just hours before he was due to walk into his valedictory ceremony, with his mom at his side, to fetch his matric results. 

His mother, Lucinda Roberts, told News24 that the number of people who showed up at the memorial confirmed to her that her son had touched so many lives. 

"There were so many people who showed up for my boy and it warms my heart so much. I know he was loved by so many in the area and his death is a bitter pill to swallow. I miss him so much. My life feels empty without him," Roberts said. 

She said community members, family and friends gathered in song, dance, and prayer as people who knew Dreyer lined up to share fond memories of him. 

"It made me smile to hear just how my son impacted many people's lives just by his smile alone. He wasn't a fighter or a rude child, he would leave a pleasant experience with them. It's really shocking and sad that I will soon have to say my final goodbye to the one person who gave me meaning in this life," Roberts added.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court in connection with Dreyer's murder.

"Their case has been postponed until 8 March for a bail application," said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. 

Dreyer's classmates from Beacon Hill High School expressed how sad they were at his memorial.

Roberts said she and her son had a special bond.

"It shouldn't be like this. I wish this week never came. I'm not ready to say goodbye to my son yet. I know he's in a better place right now but my heart is longing to be with my boy and to hear his voice again.

"I don't think I'll ever get over the death of my only child. I wish... I really wish he was still around."

Dreyer will be laid to rest on Saturday in Beacon Valley.  

