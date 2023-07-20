'I'm so hurt and angry': Cape Town mom grieves after 14-year-old daughter shot dead

Naeema Marshall, 14, was shot dead inside her aunt's home in Eerste River on Monday afternoon.

She was buried according to Muslim rites at her home in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with her murder.

A Heartbroken Mitchells Plain mother says her 14-year-old daughter was gunned down by an obsessive teenage boy they knew, who insisted on becoming her boyfriend despite her continued refusals.

Naeema Marshall was shot dead inside her aunt's house in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, Eerste River on Monday afternoon, allegedly after rejecting the advances of a teenage boy in the area.

Naeema's grief-stricken mother, Fadeema, said the boy had pursued their daughter for "a long time", hoping she would become his girlfriend.

"He was obsessed with her, but Naeema wanted nothing to do with him and kept telling him there was nothing he could do to change her mind because she didn't like him the way he liked her.

"She was very outspoken, and I think he didn't like that she kept rejecting him," said Fadeema.

Fighting back tears, Fadeema said the family received the dreadful call that her youngest child was killed on Monday.

She said they rushed over to the house in Eerste River where her daughter's body was still in the upstairs room of the double-storey house.

"When we got to the scene, shivers ran down my spine. The police had already cornered off the scene and were waiting for a forensic pathologist to collect the body," she said.

She said police did not want to allow her to go inside the house, but she begged and pleaded to see her child.

"When I entered the room, I saw her lying on her side as blood flowed from her head. I couldn't believe what I saw," Fadeema said.

An avid netball player, Naeema had been playing in a tournament on Saturday with her netball team, Braveheart. The following day, her father dropped her off at her aunt, whom she regularly visited.

Fadeema said Naeema was supposed to return home on Monday ahead of the start of the new school term on Tuesday. She attended Beacon Hill High School.

"My husband said he could get her a bus card for the week so that she could travel from Eerste River to Mitchells Plain every day for school because she wanted to be by her aunt for the week.

"I did not want this because the school was close to an hour away, and it would have been more convenient for her to be at home rather," said Fadeema.

The mother said she was told at the scene that Naeema had gone to the corner shop where the suspect again asked her to be his girlfriend, but she declined.

Fadeema said:

He told her she's going to see what he's going to do to her and she responded, saying there was nothing he could do to her because she's not scared of him.





Fadeema claimed the boy shot her daughter point blank through the head, just hours after threatening her.

"It's still such a blur. Everything feels like a nightmare, this is the worst experience ever.

"My heart is so sore. I will never hear my daughter's voice again, and it's painful. I'm so hurt and angry," Fadeema added.

The teen was buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday.

Scores of residents, teachers and pupils gathered at the family home in Oval South Street, Beacon Valley, to pay their respects.

Fadeema described her daughter as a "ray of sunshine" who loved helping others:

Oh man, she was just wonderful and she always managed to get others to smile.





She said Naeema was a huge TikTok fan and always found time during the day to make dancing videos with her best friend.

"They loved music and spent plenty of time in each other's rooms listening to the latest songs and then singing it out loud for us," said Fadeema.

According to Fadeema, her daughter was determined to succeed in life and often talked to her about wanting to give her parents a better lifestyle.

"She had so much planned for her life. Netball was her pride and joy. It kept her busy and she had dreams of becoming a professional netball player one day.

"She was so excited for the upcoming Netball World Cup and my heart is shattered that my child will never get to see a game again," said Fadeema.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and would appear before the court once charged.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen condemned the murder.

"An entire life is now lost and none of her dreams or aspirations will be achieved," the MEC said.



