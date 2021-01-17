40m ago

'Immaculate talent' whose death leaves a huge void - ANC lauds veteran actor Sam Phillips

Nicole McCain
Lillian Dube with Sam Phillips during the South African Guide Dogs Association gala dinner at Montecasino on October 16, 2017 in Fourways.
Lillian Dube with Sam Phillips during the South African Guide Dogs Association gala dinner at Montecasino on October 16, 2017 in Fourways.
PHOTO: John Liebenberg/Gallo Images
  • Actor Sam Phillips has been described as an "inspiration" and "immaculate talent".
  • The veteran actor died on Saturday.
  • Phillips was well known for roles in popular South African TV programmes, such as Soul City and Phamokate.

South Africans are honouring actor Sam Phillips, who died in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was 72 years old.

The ANC described Phillips as having "immaculate talent", saying his passing "leaves a huge void in the performing arts industry as a whole".

In a statement posted to social media, the party said it was "deeply saddened by the untimely passing" of Phillips, who had "dominated South [African] television screens for decades".

"We dip our revolutionary banner in honour of this great legend who continues to remain a source of inspiration to many young and upcoming artists. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May they find solace in knowing that their loss is the nations' loss," the statement said.

Phillips was a familiar face on local TV screens, having worked as a writer, producer and music composer, as well as an actor. He had roles in popular productions such as Backstage, Phamokate, and Soul City.

Recently, he was part of Kings Of Joburg, a critically acclaimed Netflix series, according to TimesLive.

The actor also held the stage in international theatre productions, such as Athol Fugard's Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans, according to the SABC.

