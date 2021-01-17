'Immaculate talent' whose death leaves a huge void - ANC lauds veteran actor Sam Phillips

Actor Sam Phillips has been described as an "inspiration" and "immaculate talent".

The veteran actor died on Saturday.

Phillips was well known for roles in popular South African TV programmes, such as Soul City and Phamokate.

South Africans are honouring actor Sam Phillips, who died in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was 72 years old.

We wish to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends of Ntate Sam Phillips. RIP pic.twitter.com/TTwfd1404w — Ayanda (@AyandaRhoda) January 16, 2021

Brand South Africa salutes and celebrates the life of a veteran in the arts industry, Dr Sam Phillips. His exceptional work both in front of and behind the camera has paved the way for many. We wish his friends and family well. ????#RIPSamPhillips https://t.co/DsfX4XFI13 — @Brand_SA (@Brand_SA) January 16, 2021

The ANC described Phillips as having "immaculate talent", saying his passing "leaves a huge void in the performing arts industry as a whole".

In a statement posted to social media, the party said it was "deeply saddened by the untimely passing" of Phillips, who had "dominated South [African] television screens for decades".

@MYANC mourns the passing of renowned actor, director, producer, writer and music composer Ntate Sam Phillips #RIPSamPhillips pic.twitter.com/rfvFRuac8B — African National Congress #ANC109 (@MYANC) January 16, 2021

"We dip our revolutionary banner in honour of this great legend who continues to remain a source of inspiration to many young and upcoming artists. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May they find solace in knowing that their loss is the nations' loss," the statement said.

Phillips was a familiar face on local TV screens, having worked as a writer, producer and music composer, as well as an actor. He had roles in popular productions such as Backstage, Phamokate, and Soul City.

Another local actor Dr Sam Phillips has died. May your wonderful soul rest in perfect peace. A life very well lived Condolences to his family.????#RIPSamPhillips pic.twitter.com/y7JI9JgwGa — African Ambassador (@african_ambass) January 16, 2021

Recently, he was part of Kings Of Joburg, a critically acclaimed Netflix series, according to TimesLive.

God save us papa the world is so scary now May his Rest In Peace Dr Sam Phillips we'll miss you — ????Oratilwe???? (@ora_madrata) January 16, 2021

The actor also held the stage in international theatre productions, such as Athol Fugard's Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans, according to the SABC.