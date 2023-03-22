39m ago

Share

Immigration activists launch detention hotline as calls for help increase

accreditation
Thomas Kachere
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Activists have launched an immigration detention hotline to deal with an increasing number of calls from persons and family of people who have been detained. Archive photo: Nokulunga Majola
Activists have launched an immigration detention hotline to deal with an increasing number of calls from persons and family of people who have been detained. Archive photo: Nokulunga Majola
  • Lawyers for Human Rights assists detained immigrants who cannot afford legal representation. 
  • A few weeks ago, the organisation launched their immigration detention hotline. 
  • They receive an average of 35 calls a day. 

Lawyers for Human Rights has been inundated with calls for help from mostly immigrants who have been detained and cannot afford legal representation.

Nearly a month ago, the organisation launched its immigration detention hotline.

The head of penal reform at the organisation, Nabeelah Mia, says they deal with an average of about 35 calls per day.

Mia says they introduced the hotline after observing that immigration officers and police are increasingly detaining immigrants without following the proper procedures under the Immigration Act.

She says another issue is the restrictive immigration policies and practices being implemented by the Department of Home Affairs, including rejection of asylum seeker applications and the cancellation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

"This has seen an increase in the number of immigrants being detained or at risk of detention. The hotline was, therefore, established in response to this. It was also a way to streamline access to legal assistance and advice to people in distressing situations," she said.

According to Mia, the organisation has employees who screen all the calls and provide immediate legal advice where possible. For complaints beyond their capabilities, Mia said people are directed to other organisations within their detention monitoring network.

She added:

We also encourage lawyers who wish to be a part of the referral network to contact us.

In cases where an immigrant has already been arrested or detained for issues related to their document's status, Mia said the aim was to get that person released as soon as possible.

"However, we have quite a significant number of requests for assistance from people not detained, but who have questions related to their documentation."

Mia said their walk-in offices in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Musina see hundreds of people a week, who are desperate for assistance.

She said the hotline was toll free.

There is also a WhatsApp/messaging number. The initiative is part of a collaboration between Lawyers for Human Rights and the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.

The immigration detention hotline toll-free call number is 0800079614 or WhatsApp or message to +27817168791.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lawyers for human rightsscalabrini centrezimbabweimmigrationhuman rights
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 1617 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.43
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.78
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Platinum
979.35
+0.7%
Palladium
1,429.61
+1.6%
Gold
1,945.12
+0.2%
Silver
22.49
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,732
+1.4%
All Share
75,200
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,571
-0.1%
Industrial 25
101,677
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,310
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo