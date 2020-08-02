30m ago

add bookmark

'Immoral acts': Mpumalanga top cop voices shock over spate of abandoned babies

Canny Maphanga
(Photo by Bongiwe Gumede/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty images)
(Photo by Bongiwe Gumede/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty images)
  • Mpumalanga's top cop has expressed concern over a number of incidents of parents abandoning their children in the province.
  • Police recorded several incidents of a similar nature during the months of May, June and July.
  • They are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has expressed concerns over "immoral acts" of parents against their newborn children.

This comes after three incidents of this nature were reported at Vosman on Wednesday, 29 July.

"A foetus was discovered next to a sewage site and on 21 July 2020, a newborn baby boy was left abandoned outside a certain house, meanwhile in June, a baby girl was left abandoned outside a couple's house," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Sunday.

"Similar incidents were also reported at Siyabuswa and Amersfoort respectively. As a result of these heartless acts, General Zuma is calling the community to desist from dumping their babies or committing illegal abortions," he said.

In addition, police are currently investigating a case of concealment of birth regarding the foetus which was discovered at Vosman.

"It all unfolded when police were notified about a suspicious parcel next to a sewage area. They then responded and discovered the said parcel as reported, was later confirmed to be a foetus," Hlathi said.

On 21 June in Vosman, a 36-year-old man discovered a newborn baby boy wrapped with blankets outside his house as he was about to leave for work, and notified police.

Police arrived to find the baby with a note stating, "please take care of him".

On 1 June, a 47-year-old-woman from Vosman was woken up by the noise of an baby crying, prompting her to wake her husband. This led to a discovery of an infant wrapped in a towel and placed at the door.

"They tried to look around to see if they could possibly spot the person who left the baby, but with no success and further enquired from the neighbours as well, but no positive feedback. 

"The matter was eventually reported to the police and a case of child neglect was opened. In both incidents, the infants have been taken to a place of safety while police are investigating," Hlathi said.

A similar incident was reported on 13 May in Siyabuswa near Kwamhlanga, where a foetus was discovered in a dumping site by two employees responsible for waste management.

A foetus was also discovered at a dumping site in Amersfoort on 21 May 2020.

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said:

These incidents are strongly condemned in the strongest terms because parents are supposed to be protectors of their children.

Police are calling on anyone with information regarding the abandonment of children to come forward.

"All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence and callers may remain anonymous," Hlathi said.

Related Links
Child, 3, abandoned for more than an hour in hot car during Cape Town road race
Police searching for parents of week-old baby who was found next to railway line
ABANDONING of children a rising issue
Read more on:
mbombelachild abuse
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
20% - 1442 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 2115 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 3821 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo