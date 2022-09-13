Imtiaz Sooliman scoffs at 'disingenuous' ANC claim of political bias in Gift of the Givers food aid

Gift of the Givers head Imtiaz Sooliman dismissed claims by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal that the non-profit handed out food parcels to boost an IFP by-election campaign.

The ANC said it "noted with disgust" the distribution of food parcels ahead of a by-election in Ward 12 in the uMhlathuze Local Municipality.

The IFP said the relief organisation was merely assisting those in need.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has scoffed at accusations by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal that the non-profit organisation handed out food parcels in favour of the IFP ahead of a by-election in the uMhlathuze municipality.

"Food parcels being distributed... to communities in need where it so happens that the local councillor is from the IFP does not make us supporters of an IFP campaign. This is disingenuous. It seems the greater desperation is more from the ANC rather than anyone else," Sooliman said on Tuesday.

His comments followed a statement by ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who "noted with disgust the use of food parcels by the Gift of the Givers Foundation to boost Inkatha Freedom Party's dismal campaign ahead of a by-election in Ward 12 under uMhlathuze Local Municipality".

"With the majority of communities in Ward 12 having attended, in large numbers, all ANC activities over the past few days, we are seeing unethical and desperate attempts used by the IFP to stifle the ANC's resounding victory," he said.

Mtolo added:

We are currently nursing a hope that the founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, will come out clean (sic) and explain the position of his organisation regarding what is happening in Ward 12.

In his response, Sooliman did not mince his words, saying his organisation was apolitical.

"Gift of the Givers has an apolitical stance, assisting communities in various parts of the country irrespective of the political party the mayor or counsellors belong to. We have assisted multiple areas where the predominant party is the ANC."

Sooliman continued:

We've had ANC ministers, premiers and mayors walking beside us in many projects, but not a single political party in our 30-year history saw that as taking sides politically. They've had the maturity to understand that logically and rationally.

He said Gift of the Givers was assisting DA-led uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas with boreholes.



Sooliman added that on Monday, Gift of the Givers received a request from Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela, an ANC member, to assist with the dam disaster in Jagersfontein.

"We were also called by the municipality in Nelson Mandela Bay metro to assist with the water crisis there. That municipality is led by the ANC. We assist as best we can, wherever and whenever, with the best of intentions, with no political bias, nor political ambition."

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers' "neutrality and transparency are manifestly evident for all to see".

IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Thami Ntuli said that following the resignation of the ANC Ward 12 councillor in July, the council speaker "had to take over and preside over the ward to ensure that service delivery was not halted or derailed".



Ntuli said:

Upon identifying various challenges faced by the Ward 12 residents, including poverty, the speaker appealed for assistance from many institutions, including NPOs, NGOs, the private sector and several foundations.

"The Gift of the Givers is one such foundation that was approached to help with food. This is not the first time that the Gift of the Givers has worked with the municipality in aiding the needy. This partnership was also witnessed when the foundation assisted residents who were affected by floods in King Cetshwayo District, and in that case, no false claims were made by the ruling party," Ntuli added.

Ntuli added that Gift of the Givers openly distributed food parcels on Sunday to residents of Madlankala.

"There was no list of names of beneficiaries. People were merely asked to queue. No one was asked about or judged according to whether or not they had membership of any particular political party.

"It, therefore, comes as quite a surprise that instead of applauding this act of goodwill towards the people of Madlankala, the ANC chose to maliciously misinterpret this kind act of generosity by the foundation and become enemies of progress," Ntuli said.