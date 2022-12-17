'In breach of rule of law, and invalid': FUL questions Yengeni's claims of 'expunged' criminal record

ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni successfully appealed his disqualification from competing at the ANC’s elective conference, on the basis that his old criminal record had been "expunged".

His expungement certificate has now come under scrutiny.

Freedom Under Law claims the expungement may be invalid and in breach of the rule of the law.

Legal advocacy group Freedom Under Law (FUL) has questioned the validity of ANC member Tony Yengeni’s claims about the expungement of his criminal record.



FUL pointed out that Section 271B(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act only allows for criminal convictions to be expunged if the person in question was sentenced with the option of a fine.



Yengeni was sentenced to four years in prison in 2003 for fraud relating to the arms deal, but only served four months.

This week, the ANC NEC member fought his exclusion from contesting leadership positions, after the party's electoral committee informed him that he was ineligible to participate because of his criminal conviction.



Yengeni chose to fight his exclusion, successfully appealing his disqualification from the ANC leadership race, even though he was not nominated for a leadership position on the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

Questioning Yengeni's expungement claims, FUL said Section 271B(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act allowed for certain convictions for petty crimes to be expunged on application to the Director-General of Justice.

"Its terms do not include a conviction for which the applicant was sentenced, as Yengeni was, to a term of imprisonment without the option of a fine," it said in a statement.

"FUL is not aware that Yengeni has produced any proof that his criminal conviction, for which he served a term of imprisonment, has been expunged. FUL invites Yengeni, in asserting that it has been expunged, or the Director-General of the Department of Justice, to produce it."





This is going to finish our Movement..A Movement I served full time with utmost dedication for the last 46 years of my life..It's painful pic.twitter.com/K90WMlB2TJ — Tornado..Veteran 102 (@tyengeni1954) December 10, 2022

FUL maintains that, had such a decision to expunge indeed been taken, it would be contrary to section 271B(1), and "in breach of the rule of law, and invalid".



READ | 'I have no previous conviction' - Tony Yengeni fights ANC election exclusion

By law, the director-general, is the one responsible for approving such applications.

Once approved by the DG, the application is referred to the police's Criminal Record Centre to issue a confirmation of the expungement.

The Criminal Procedure Act states that, where a court has imposed any of the following sentences on or has made any of the following orders in respect of a person convicted of an offence, the criminal record of that person, containing the conviction and sentence or order in question, must be expunged after 10 years has elapsed after the date of conviction for that offence, unless during that period the person in question has been convicted of a crime and has been sentenced to a period of imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Wasn't the ANC Electoral Commitee supposed to verify all information before making decisions on certain comrades? This enhances the perception that this committee, like the Integrity Commission, is factional @tyengeni1954 pic.twitter.com/DWKWc3B3tX — Jacques Cupido (@jacquescupido12) December 14, 2022

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Department of Justice had submitted a certificate of expungement, signed by the DG, on 12 May 2014.

"The South African Police Service's Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management received the Expungement Certificate on 13 May 2014. The expungement process was followed according to the process determined by the regulation and the departmental Standard Operating Procedures.

“The expungement letter was issued on 4 June 2014 to confirm that the conviction was expunged. The criminal record was expunged in terms Section 271B of Criminal Procedures Act, No 51 of 1977 as amended," said Mathe.

Approached for comment, the justice department declined to comment on the matter this week, referring News24 to Tony Yengeni. This is despite applications for expungement being a matter for the department's DG.



