In hot water: Probe launched into instant noodles supplier after deaths of 3 children

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
A probe has been launched after 3 children allegedly died from eating noodles.
  • The NCC launched an investigation into the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles.
  • It follows reports of children dying after allegedly consuming the noodles.
  • The NCC says it has reasonable suspicion to believe the company allegedly supplied "unsafe goods or goods that posed a potential risk to the public".

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles, based in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

It followed reports of children allegedly dying after allegedly consuming the noodles.

In a statement on Thursday, the acting national consumer commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said that, based on the information provided to the commission by other regulators and the supplier, the NCC had reasonable suspicion to believe Grandisync CC supplied "unsafe goods or goods that posed a potential risk to the public".

"Consumer safety is at the heart of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

"Should our investigation reveal that, indeed, Grandisync CC contravened the provisions of the Act, we will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for the imposition of an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1 000 000 (one million rands), whichever is the greater," Mabuza said.

Mabuza added that, while the commission was awaiting laboratory results, the investigation would help to understand the nature, cause, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

"As regulators in the food safety environment, we will get to the bottom of this matter to ensure that those liable are held accountable.

"We urge consumers to practice good food hygiene. Suppliers are obligated to protect consumers; where there are potential hazards, suppliers are required to inform the relevant regulators and consumers," Mabuza said.

News24 previously reported the Department of Health had initiated an urgent investigation into possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng following the deaths of children after allegedly consuming the noodles.

Concerning the Eastern Cape, three children - aged 11, seven and a six-month-old baby boy - who allegedly started feeling ill after eating a packet of noodles, died on their way to the Motherwell clinic.

