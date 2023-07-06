1h ago

In limbo: Students claim NSFAS changed statuses from 'approved' to 'rejected'

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
University of Venda. (Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2023.)
University of Venda. (Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2023.)
  • Several National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries have alleged their statuses randomly change from approved to rejected. 
  • They say their monthly allowances stopped in May. 
  • The Special Investigating Unit revealed NSFAS had paid more than R5 billion, from 2018 to 2021, to students who did not qualify for bursaries.

Several National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries have been left in limbo, claiming their statuses suddenly changed from "approved" applicants to "rejected".

The students said they were approved by the scheme and had been receiving their monthly allowances since the beginning of the year, but payments stopped in May. 

Three months ago, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation revealed NSFAS had paid more than R5 billion, from 2018 to 2021, to students who did not qualify for bursaries.

The SIU presented a draft presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts regarding NSFAS' proclamation.

The lead investigator told the committee 76 institutions, with 40 044 students, did not qualify for bursaries from 2018 to 2021. 

READ | More than R5 billion paid to over 40 000 students who did not qualify for NSFAS

Gauteng had 16 institutions with 17 788 students, followed by the Western Cape with 10 institutions and 5 481 students, KwaZulu-Natal with 13 institutions and 4 409 students, Eastern Cape with 12 institutions and 3 842 students, Free State with six institutions and 2 688 students, North West with four institutions and 2 575 students, Limpopo with nine institutions and 2 291 students, Mpumalanga with four institutions and 666 students, and the Northern Cape with three institutions with 304 students.

In May, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education issued a stern warning for NSFAS to get its house in order.

This followed student protests over unpaid allowances, accommodation, and registration as well as safety and security concerns.

Students and parents who spoke to News24 on Tuesday requested not to be identified for fear of victimisation.

One parent said his son was registered at the University of Venda and was approved for NSFAS funding earlier this year.

He added:
He is a first-year BCom Accounting student and has been getting his allowance since February. However, he did not get his allowance last month and when he went to inquire about it, he was told his NSFAS funding was subsequently rejected because I earned more than the R350 000 threshold, which I don't.

The man said he was asked to appeal by using the ITA34 tax document from the SA Revenue Service.

"I'm still waiting for their response. What pains me is that my son has just received his exam results, and he has done so well. I have been calling NSFAS with no luck because they don't answer their phones," he added.

In February, a 28-year-old first-year student at the Durban University of Technology's Pietermaritzburg campus experienced the same problem.

"I got an email from NSFAS saying my application had been rejected because of missing documents. I was told to appeal, and I sent the required documents.

"I was re-accepted by the end of March and received my allowance in May. I was also received back pay from February; however, in June, I received another email rejecting me as there were missing documents," she said.

READ | OPINION : William Sezoe: 47 years on, and we are still fighting for our education rights

The student added she had also been deregistered from her residence because NSFAS no longer funded her.

"It's very stressful because, at home, they survive on government grants and cannot afford to pay for my accommodation fees."

Several students took their frustrations to Twitter, with one parent writing: "This is so heartbreaking. My child was removed from the funding list. She is a first-year student at the University of the Western Cape. Where do I go from here?"

A landlord wrote: "The NSFAS matter is bad. I am a landlord and I accommodate Vaal University of Technology students. This year, NSFAS hasn't paid us the rental money. I will take my keys from all NSFAS students at my place this month."

The secretary-general of the EFF Students' Command, Zwanga Dombo, said they were aware a large cohort of students had fully funded status, which had since changed in the middle of the academic year. 

Dombo added: 
There has no explanation from NSFAS to take the nation into its confidence about how a student can have their status changed from fully funded to unfunded. Thousands of students have not received their allowances while others are facing eviction from landlords and student accommodation providers.

SA Union of Students (SAUS) spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said they were also aware of the situation. 

"We are planning on meeting with the management of NSFAS to get information on what is happening. At the moment, we don't have full details as to why the students' funds were cancelled," he added. 

NSFAS was approached for comment on Tuesday.

It will be added once received.


