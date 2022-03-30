1h ago

IN NUMBERS | Eastern Cape has biggest increase in unpaid invoices - PSC report

Zintle Mahlati
  • The Public Service Commission has released its quarterly bulletin on the performance of public servants. 
  • The bulletin shows the Eastern Cape has increased its total of outstanding invoices. 
  • The second largest unpaid invoices were recorded in Gauteng. 

According to the Public Service Commission's (PSC) latest quarterly report, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are the leading provinces in not paying suppliers on time.

The Eastern Cape has shown a sharp rise in unpaid invoices from 4 648 in September 2021, totalling just more than R2 billion. The province reported 24 887 outstanding invoices at the end of December 2021, totalling R2 585 641 280.

On Wednesday, the PSC released its Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin.

Again, the commission has raised concerns about the non-adherence to National Treasury regulations that suppliers have to be paid within 30 days. 

There are exceptions to the rule under extreme circumstances.

READ | Water and sanitation department biggest culprit in not paying invoices on time - PSC

President Cyril Ramaphosa also flagged the late payment of suppliers in his State of the Nation Address.

The second highest province was Gauteng with 5 550 outstanding invoices at the end of December 2021, totalling R1 061 561 902.

This slightly increased from the 4 648 invoices owed in September 2021.

"In the case of North West, 5 296 outstanding invoices were recorded for R416 519 583 at the end of December 2021 compared to 4 340 invoices for R266 912 565 at the end of September 2021," said PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya.

In Mpumalanga, the concern lay with the amount owed to suppliers rather than the number of outstanding invoices. 

The province recorded seven outstanding invoices in December 2021, totalling R122 445 841.

Other provinces that recorded outstanding invoices in December 2021 are:

Western Cape: five outstanding invoices, totalling R930 887.

Northern Cape: 20 outstanding invoices, totalling R595 212.

Limpopo: 61 outstanding invoices, totalling R5 834 722.

KwaZulu-Natal: 1 011 unpaid invoices, totalling R381 008 852.

Free State: 731 outstanding invoices, totalling R38 547 043.

The PSC said it was concerned "the cry for help" from small businesses impacted by late payments were not being heard.

Gxoyiya added it was important that provincial and national departments put tighter consequence control mechanisms in place for employees that hampered payment processes.

public service commissionanele gxoyiyaservice delivery
