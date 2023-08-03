WATCH | In-person classes suspended at UFS amid protests over online NSFAS payments

30m ago

In-person classes suspended at UFS amid protests over online NSFAS payments

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • The University of the Free State has suspended face-to-face classes amid ongoing student protests over funding.
  • Videos sent to News24 showed police vehicles on campus and scores of students dispersed during a confrontation with the police.
  • Two people have been arrested.

The University of the Free State has suspended face-to-face teaching and learning at its Bloemfontein and Qwa-Qwa campuses amid student protests over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader said the suspension would continue until Friday.

According to Loader, the students protested over challenges with NSFAS payments via the eZaga online digital banking service, despite the university's attempts to find a solution.

The university met with NSFAS representatives and a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, is pending. 

"To minimise the risk to the academic programme, as well as the fact that this is a sector-wide challenge, the academic programme, activities, classes, and assignments will continue online as far as possible from 2 to 4 August 2023," she said.

The university is open and students can access all campuses.

Ongoing security measures are in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Videos sent to News24 showed police vehicles on campus and scores of students dispersed during a confrontation with the police.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said two people were arrested on Wednesday.


