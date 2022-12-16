IN PICS | Day 1: ANC's 55th national elective conference

After a nearly seven hour delay, the ANC's 55th national elective conference kicked off in Nasrec.

News24 journalists were able to capture all the highlights and lowlights of the day.

The ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, speaks during a press briefing on the first day of the conference. The hotly-contested conference will determine the future leadership of the ANC. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

News24 Juniour Khumalo

A choir sings during the first day of the conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

News24 Yeshiel Panchia

ANC delegates sing and cheer as they wait for proceedings to convene. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule arrive, accompanied by a large number of individuals in MKMVA regalia. (Juniour Khumalo, News24)

News24 Juniour Khumalo News24 Juniour Khumalo News24 Juniour Khumalo

President Cyril Ramaphosa, sitting metres away from KZN delegates demanding change, and singing against him. (Pieter du Toit, News24)

News24 Zintle Mahlati News24 Pieter du Toit

At around 16:00, one delegate from KwaZulu-Natal told a News24 journalist the reason for the empty seats was issues at registration. ( Zintle Mahlati, News24)

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC deputy president David Mabuza. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24 )

Gwede Mantashe trying to calm the crowd. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24)

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Carol Paton News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the convening of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

News24 Yeshiel Panchia News24 Yeshiel Panchia

Delegates leaving conference plenary. (Zintle Mahlati, News24)



