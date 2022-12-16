1h ago

IN PICS | Day 1: ANC's 55th national elective conference

accreditation
An ANC delegate cheers as he awaits proceedings to convene at the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.
Yeshiel Panchia

After a nearly seven hour delay, the ANC's 55th national elective conference kicked off in Nasrec.

News24 journalists were able to capture all the highlights and lowlights of the day.

Pule Mabe

The ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, speaks during a press briefing on the first day of the conference. The hotly-contested conference will determine the future leadership of the ANC. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe speaks during a press briefing on the first day of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.
ANC
A very large media contingent covering a press briefing.

ANC

A choir sings during the first day of the conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

A banner stands at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.
anc
ANC delegates sing and cheer as they wait for proceedings to convene at the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.

ANC

ANC delegates sing and cheer as they wait for proceedings to convene. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule

Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule arrive, accompanied by a large number of individuals in MKMVA regalia. (Juniour Khumalo, News24)

Lindiwe Sisulu, Ace Magashule, Carl Niehaus
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu joined Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule at the event being held parallel to the ANC’s main national elective conference. She is also set to address so-called MKMVA members.
Carl Neihaus
A large group led by suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and expelled ANC member Carl Neihaus gathered just outside Nasrec.
Carl Neihaus
ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa, sitting metres away from KZN delegates demanding change, and singing against him. (Pieter du Toit, News24)

anc
Inside plenary at the ANC conference. Delegates carrying KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng boards sing “phuma Ramaphosa” - “leave Ramaphosa” and are signaling for change.
anc
Delegates are ignoring Gwede Mantashe, chairperson, and singing loudly about Phala Phala and Zuma

ANC

At around 16:00, one delegate from KwaZulu-Natal told a News24 journalist the reason for the empty seats was issues at registration. ( Zintle Mahlati, News24)

Cyril ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC deputy president David Mabuza. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24 )

Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe trying to calm the crowd. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24)

Cyril ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC
Security standing in front of the stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the conference.
Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the conference.

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the convening of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)

Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa sits after delivering a speech at the convening of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech.
anc
A KwaZulu-Natal delegate dances after the conclusion of the opening ceremony of the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech.

ANC

Delegates leaving conference plenary. (Zintle Mahlati, News24)


