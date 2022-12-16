IN PICS | Day 1: ANC's 55th national elective conference

An ANC delegate cheers as he awaits proceedings to convene at the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.
After a nearly seven hour delay, the ANC's 55th national elective conference kicked off in Nasrec.
News24 journalists were able to capture all the highlights and lowlights of the day.
The ANC's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, speaks during a press briefing on the first day of the conference. The hotly-contested conference will determine the future leadership of the ANC. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)
ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe speaks during a press briefing on the first day of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022.
A very large media contingent covering a press briefing.
News24 Juniour Khumalo
A choir sings during the first day of the conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)
A banner stands at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. The hotly contested conference begins and will determine the future leadership of the ANC.
ANC delegates sing and cheer as they wait for proceedings to convene at the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022.
News24 Yeshiel Panchia
ANC delegates sing and cheer as they wait for proceedings to convene. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)
Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule arrive, accompanied by a large number of individuals in MKMVA regalia. (Juniour Khumalo, News24)
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu joined Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule at the event being held parallel to the ANC’s main national elective conference. She is also set to address so-called MKMVA members.
News24 Juniour Khumalo
A large group led by suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule and expelled ANC member Carl Neihaus gathered just outside Nasrec.
News24 Juniour Khumalo
News24 Juniour Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa, sitting metres away from KZN delegates demanding change, and singing against him. (Pieter du Toit, News24)
Inside plenary at the ANC conference. Delegates carrying KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng boards sing “phuma Ramaphosa” - “leave Ramaphosa” and are signaling for change.
News24 Zintle Mahlati
Delegates are ignoring Gwede Mantashe, chairperson, and singing loudly about Phala Phala and Zuma
News24 Pieter du Toit
At around 16:00, one delegate from KwaZulu-Natal told a News24 journalist the reason for the empty seats was issues at registration. ( Zintle Mahlati, News24)
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with ANC deputy president David Mabuza. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24 )
Gwede Mantashe trying to calm the crowd. (Alfonso Nqunjana, News24)
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
Security standing in front of the stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the conference.
News24 Carol Paton
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the conference.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the convening of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech. (Yeshiel Panchia, News24)
President Cyril Ramaphosa sits after delivering a speech at the convening of the party's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022. Ramaphosa was greeted with jeers and rowdiness from delegates during the initial stages of his speech.
News24 Yeshiel Panchia
A KwaZulu-Natal delegate dances after the conclusion of the opening ceremony of the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, 16 December 2022.
News24 Yeshiel Panchia
Delegates leaving conference plenary. (Zintle Mahlati, News24)