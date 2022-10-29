IN PICS | King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini receives recognition from Presidency

Tens of thousands attended King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's receiving of the official certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
News24
News24
Ramaphosa issued the certificate of recognition to the new king earlier this year and on Saturday, in accordance with a wish expressed by the Zulu royal family, formally handed it over.
Some members of the Zulu royal family and a delegation from Eswatini making their way to Moses Mabhida stadium. (Photo: Juniour Khumalo)
Members of the public gather in anticipation of King Misuzulu's certificate handover. (Photo: Yeshiel Panchia)
The ceremony is expected to bring finality to the contestation for the throne that has played itself out since the death of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu in April last year.
