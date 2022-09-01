IN PICS | On The Record with News24

1h ago

On The Record with News24

accreditation
Compiled by Maxine Becket
Master of ceremonies: Devi Sankaree Govender. (Alet Pretorius)
News24's inaugural On The Record summit kicked off with a bang at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng. 

The full-day summit was attended by a host of top leaders and change-makers as they mapped out solutions to some of South Africa's biggest hurdles.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Inquiry, which uncovered the mass-scale looting of state resources, opened the summit with the keynote address.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo delivering the keynote address at News24's inaugural On The Record summit. (Alet Pretorius)
Zondo addressed the audience at On The Record Summit. (Alet Pretorius)
The Chief Justice spoke on state capture and the protection of whistleblowers
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, thuli madonsela
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and former public protector Thuli Madonsela. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 1: State capture and corruption | How to eat the elephant?

Panelists spoke on how to rid South Africa of corruption. News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit was joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, advocate Andrea Johnson, the NPA head of the Investigating Directorate, Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of Casac, and Karyn Maughan, News24's specialist legal writer. 

News24 specialist legal writer, Karyn Maughan. (Alet Pretorius)
NPA head of the Investigating Directorate, Andrea Johnson. (Alet Pretorius)
Andrea Johnson and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. (Alet Pretorius)
News24 assistant editor, Pieter du Toit, discussing corruption and state capture with panelists. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 2: Economy | Why can't SA's economy grow?

What can be done to fix South Africa's economy? News24 writer-at-large Carol Paton spoke with panelists Trudi Makhaya, the economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Busi Mavuso, the CEO: BLSA, Professor Michael Sachs, the former head of National Treasury's budget office, and Mike Brown, the CEO of Nedbank, on tools to fix the economy.

News24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, spoke with panelists on South Africa's economy. (Alet Pretorius)
Trudi Makhaya, a writer, economist and entrepreneur responds to a question. (Alet Pretorius)
Busisiwe Mavuso at News24's On the Record event. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 3: Climate | It's the (green) economy, stupid

Mandy Rambharos, GM: Eskom Just Energy Transition office, Rudi Dicks, the Project Manager: Office of the President, Melissa Fourie, CEO: Centre for Environmental Rights, and Brad Maxwell, the Managing Executive: Investment Banking, Nedbank CIB, joined News24 deputy business editor Ahmed Areff in a discussion on the impact of the climate crisis.

News24 deputy business editor, Ahmed Areff, spoke with panelists on climate. (Alet Pretorius)
Melissa Fourie the CEO for the Centre for Environmental Rights on stage. (Alet Pretorius)
News24 deputy business editor, Ahmed Areff, spoke with panelists on climate. (Alet Pretorius)
Panelists respond to Ahmed Areff. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 4: Eskom | 1:1 with André de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson delved into Eskom's power woes.

André de Ruyter in discussion with News24's Adriaan Basson.
De Ruyter was speaking at News24's inaugural On the Record leadership summit. (Alet Pretorius)
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says he still battles corruption at the power utility, particularly in procurement processes. (Alet Pretorius)
Corrupt practices are still deeply entrenched at Eskom, particularly in procurement processes, says CEO André de Ruyter. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 5: Politics | After the ANC

Panelists spoke with News24 Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion, Qaanitah Hunter, about South Africa's political identity in a post-ANC world. She was joined by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse, Lindiwe Mazibuko, the CEO: Futurelect, an Apolitical Academy, Bongani Baloyi, an ActionSA member and former Midvaal mayor, and Songezo Zibi, the chairperson: Rivonia Circle.

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse spoke with Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion, Qaanitah Hunter on South Africa's political climate and a country after the ANC. (Alet Pretorius)
Lindiwe Mazibuko addressing Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. (Alet Pretorius)
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi in green. (Alet Pretorius)

Panel 6: Future | The courage to hope

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Chair: Law Trust Research in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, Rachel Kolisi  the co-founder: Kolisi Foundation, and Zaakirah Vadi, the campaign manager for Defend our Democracy, joined Basson to look at the role of civil society in shaping the future. 

On The Record with News24 in partnership with Nedbank. Panel 6: News24 editor-in-chief facilitates a talk about the Future: The courage to hope with panellists. (Alet Pretorius)
Rachael Kolisi in a talk about the Future: The courage to hope with panellists. (Alet Pretorius)
From the left: Rachel Kolisi , Imtiaz Sooliman, Zaakirah Vadi, Thuli Madonsela and Adriaan Basson. (Alet Pretorius)
Prof Thuli Madonsela talks about the Future: The courage to hope with panellists. (Alet Pretorius)

