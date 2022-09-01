IN PICS | On The Record with News24

News24's inaugural On The Record summit kicked off with a bang at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.

The full-day summit was attended by a host of top leaders and change-makers as they mapped out solutions to some of South Africa's biggest hurdles.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Inquiry, which uncovered the mass-scale looting of state resources, opened the summit with the keynote address.

Alet Pretorius

Panel 1: State capture and corruption | How to eat the elephant?

Panelists spoke on how to rid South Africa of corruption. News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit was joined by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, advocate Andrea Johnson, the NPA head of the Investigating Directorate, Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of Casac, and Karyn Maughan, News24's specialist legal writer.

Panel 2: Economy | Why can't SA's economy grow?

What can be done to fix South Africa's economy? News24 writer-at-large Carol Paton spoke with panelists Trudi Makhaya, the economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Busi Mavuso, the CEO: BLSA, Professor Michael Sachs, the former head of National Treasury's budget office, and Mike Brown, the CEO of Nedbank, on tools to fix the economy.

Panel 3: Climate | It's the (green) economy, stupid

Mandy Rambharos, GM: Eskom Just Energy Transition office, Rudi Dicks, the Project Manager: Office of the President, Melissa Fourie, CEO: Centre for Environmental Rights, and Brad Maxwell, the Managing Executive: Investment Banking, Nedbank CIB, joined News24 deputy business editor Ahmed Areff in a discussion on the impact of the climate crisis.

Panel 4: Eskom | 1:1 with André de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson delved into Eskom's power woes.

Panel 5: Politics | After the ANC

Panelists spoke with News24 Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion, Qaanitah Hunter, about South Africa's political identity in a post-ANC world. She was joined by Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse, Lindiwe Mazibuko, the CEO: Futurelect, an Apolitical Academy, Bongani Baloyi, an ActionSA member and former Midvaal mayor, and Songezo Zibi, the chairperson: Rivonia Circle.

Panel 6: Future | The courage to hope

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Chair: Law Trust Research in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, Rachel Kolisi the co-founder: Kolisi Foundation, and Zaakirah Vadi, the campaign manager for Defend our Democracy, joined Basson to look at the role of civil society in shaping the future.