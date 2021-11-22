57m ago

add bookmark

IN PICS | Schools closed, municipal services affected after Garden Route is hit by heavy rain, flooding

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Heavy rain and flooding along the Garden Route has affected schools and municipal services.
  • George and surrounding areas have been worst affected, with major flooding on roads.
  • Residents have been urged to stay at home, if possible.

Heavy rains and localised flooding along the Garden Route have interrupted municipal services and resulted in school closures.

Photos and videos have shown the extent of the flooding, with streets in George and surrounding areas submerged.

Western Cape chief of disaster management Colin Diener said eight vehicles, which contained passengers, were rescued in Denneoord in George on Monday morning.

George streets and surrounding areas heavily flood
The streets of George and surrounding areas were heavily flooded in the wake of stormy weather.
Supplied Supplied

Families were evacuated from Hope Street in George South and Merriman Road in George Central.

Seven Passes Road in Saasveld is closed due to a massive sinkhole.

The George municipality has appealed to residents to stay at home.

Power outages were reported across the town, which resulted in the closure of the George Municipality Driving Licence Testing Centre. The new housing offices were also closed, as well as the cash hall in the main building of the George municipality.

Phone lines in the municipality were also affected, with intermittent connectivity on some administrative phone lines.

Refuse removal was delayed.

Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI
Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI
Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI

The Oudtshoorn municipality said all municipal telephones, including the control room numbers and customer care numbers, were down on Monday morning due to the weather.

All low-lying bridges are closed in Oudtshoorn, according to Diener.

No flood damage was reported in Hessequa, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Kannaland.

All major national roads are still open.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the severe flooding resulted in the closure of several schools in George. It was unclear how many schools and pupils were affected.

The WCED has ensured all matric examinations centres are open so that Grade 12 National Senior Certificate candidates are given the opportunity to write. Contingency measures have also been made to help candidates reach examination centres, Hammond added.

Several Go George bus routes were closed on Monday morning. By midday, routes were gradually being reopened.

Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI
Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI
Heavy rains and localised flooding on Garden Route
Heavy rains and localised flooding on the Garden Route affected municipal services and resulted in school closures.
Supplied NSRI

"The rest of the routes are continuously being assessed and will resume as conditions allow. Passengers are encouraged to be extra vigilant and to be safe at home and on the roads. Please keep in mind that the entire service might be slower than usual due to poor visibility and heavy rains, as our drivers will be extra cautious to ensure your safety," the municipality said in a statement.

There was "major flooding" on some roads.

The flooding follows a yellow level warning which the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued for the region. The SAWS predicted that between 15mm and 50mm of rain would fall in the Southern Cape within 24 hours, with most of the downpour concentrated on Monday morning.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the adverse weather conditions included thundershowers.

He said more rainfall was expected to continue across large parts of the Western Cape until the weekend.

"We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions across the region, with George particularly impacted. Several clinics have been affected and there are reports of some localised flooding at the George Mediclinic which is being attended to. Driving may be particularly hazardous on the rural gravel roads. If possible, stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegeorgegarden routetrafficfloodingweather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4032 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 698 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1963 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.10
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,841.10
-0.3%
Silver
24.69
+0.3%
Palladium
2,047.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,036.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,210
+0.6%
All Share
70,773
+0.5%
Resource 10
65,411
+0.6%
Industrial 25
94,599
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,098
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo