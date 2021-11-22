IN PICS | Schools closed, municipal services affected after Garden Route is hit by heavy rain, flooding

Heavy rain and flooding along the Garden Route has affected schools and municipal services.

George and surrounding areas have been worst affected, with major flooding on roads.

Residents have been urged to stay at home, if possible.

Heavy rains and localised flooding along the Garden Route have interrupted municipal services and resulted in school closures.

Photos and videos have shown the extent of the flooding, with streets in George and surrounding areas submerged.

Western Cape chief of disaster management Colin Diener said eight vehicles, which contained passengers, were rescued in Denneoord in George on Monday morning.

Families were evacuated from Hope Street in George South and Merriman Road in George Central.

Seven Passes Road in Saasveld is closed due to a massive sinkhole.

The George municipality has appealed to residents to stay at home.

Power outages were reported across the town, which resulted in the closure of the George Municipality Driving Licence Testing Centre. The new housing offices were also closed, as well as the cash hall in the main building of the George municipality.

Phone lines in the municipality were also affected, with intermittent connectivity on some administrative phone lines.

Refuse removal was delayed.

The Oudtshoorn municipality said all municipal telephones, including the control room numbers and customer care numbers, were down on Monday morning due to the weather.

All low-lying bridges are closed in Oudtshoorn, according to Diener.

No flood damage was reported in Hessequa, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Kannaland.

All major national roads are still open.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the severe flooding resulted in the closure of several schools in George. It was unclear how many schools and pupils were affected.

The WCED has ensured all matric examinations centres are open so that Grade 12 National Senior Certificate candidates are given the opportunity to write. Contingency measures have also been made to help candidates reach examination centres, Hammond added.

Several Go George bus routes were closed on Monday morning. By midday, routes were gradually being reopened.

"The rest of the routes are continuously being assessed and will resume as conditions allow. Passengers are encouraged to be extra vigilant and to be safe at home and on the roads. Please keep in mind that the entire service might be slower than usual due to poor visibility and heavy rains, as our drivers will be extra cautious to ensure your safety," the municipality said in a statement.

There was "major flooding" on some roads.

The flooding follows a yellow level warning which the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued for the region. The SAWS predicted that between 15mm and 50mm of rain would fall in the Southern Cape within 24 hours, with most of the downpour concentrated on Monday morning.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the adverse weather conditions included thundershowers.

He said more rainfall was expected to continue across large parts of the Western Cape until the weekend.

"We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions across the region, with George particularly impacted. Several clinics have been affected and there are reports of some localised flooding at the George Mediclinic which is being attended to. Driving may be particularly hazardous on the rural gravel roads. If possible, stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams."

