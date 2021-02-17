IN PICTURES | Historic day for SA as Covid-19 vaccinations begin

The vaccines have finally arrived.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and health workers have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jabs, which touched down at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night.

Here are snapshots of what was a historic day.

Touchdown! The vaccines arrive at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night.

Supplied GCIS Supplied GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receive a shot at Khayelitsha District Hospital. The first person to receive a jab was a nurse, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi.

News24 Marvin Charles

Over in Johannesburg, Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Chris Hani Baragawanath Hospital where health workers were being vaccinated.