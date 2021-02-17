52m ago

IN PICTURES | Historic day for SA as Covid-19 vaccinations begin

Kerushun Pillay
The vaccines have finally arrived. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and health workers have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jabs, which touched down at OR Tambo International Airport late on Tuesday night.

Here are snapshots of what was a historic day.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins in SA

Touchdown! The vaccines arrive at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night.

vaccine
Touchdown! The vaccines arrive at OR Tambo airport.
Supplied GCIS
vaccine
Staff remove a consignment of vaccines from a plane at OR Tambo airport.
Supplied GCIS

READ | SA becomes first country to use J&J vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receive a shot at Khayelitsha District Hospital. The first person to receive a jab was a nurse, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi. 

Khayelitsha Hospital, where Ramaphosa and Mkhize received their vaccine shots.
The hospital room at Khayelitsha Hospital where the first vaccines were administered.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize receives a vaccine jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Mkhize greets staff at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, where the vaccines were administered.
Ramaphosa delivers an address outside Khayelitsha Hospital.
vaccine
Members of the media at Khayelitsha Hospital waiting to get a snap of the vaccines.
News24 Marvin Charles

Over in Johannesburg, Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Chris Hani Baragawanath Hospital where health workers were being vaccinated.

vaccine,makhura
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is shown around Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital where the vaccines were being administered.
News24 Ntwaagae Seleka
vaccine
Healthcare workers waiting at a hall at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital before the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine.
News24 Ntwaagae Seleka

