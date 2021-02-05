1h ago

'In politics, there are no permanent friends and enemies' - KZN EFF as Malema visits Zuma

Kaveel Singh
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The EFF in KZN has spoken out on the meeting between Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma.
  • Provincial leader Vusi Khoza said he felt the meeting was a positive one.
  • He added that Malema meeting with Zuma was nothing new as he had previously met with other high-profile political figures.

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Vusi Khoza has said anything could happen at the "tea party" meeting between former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema.

"In politics, there are no permanent friends and enemies but obviously everything will depend on the discussion of the two leaders. Out of that we will be able to formulate an opinion on how we are moving forward but we feel this is positive," he told News24 on Friday.

Malema publicly called on Zuma to meet with him for "a cup of tea" this week, signalling a reconciliation of sorts between the political heavyweights.

Malema, who had reportedly arrived in Nkandla on Friday just before midday to speak with Zuma, was vocal about his removal as president of the country.

The EFF chief has also been scathing of his one-time political ally, famously leading the "pay back the money" campaign over the funds used to upgrade Zuma's Nkandla homestead, the very site of Friday's meeting.

Khoza told News24 Malema's meeting with Zuma was nothing new.

"I think that they would be sharing ideas on matters of national importance. What is also important is that now and again leaders must meet and talk to ensure unity among Africans and South Africans.

"You will note that the commander-in-chief [Malema] has made visits like this to highly-ranked political figures in the past," Khoza said.

In 2014, he met with Mangosuthu Buthelezi and previously sat down with King Goodwill Zwelithini. Khoza noted he also met with former president Thabo Mbeki.

"I think people are reading too much into this. Someone was asking me why [Malema] would want to meet Zuma now, especially because he was instrumental in the removal of Zuma from the ANC."

He added that Malema's role in Zuma's removal was "nothing personal".

"We were dealing with corruption and leaks and connections of the Guptas. It was part of our mandate to deal with that. It should never be an issue if [Malema] wants to meet the former president over a cup of tea in Nkandla."

When asked what was on their agenda, Khoza played his cards close to his chest.

"In terms of what is on the agenda, that is purely between the two leaders. They will meet and discuss what they feel is relevant."

