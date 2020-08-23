8m ago

add bookmark

In quart: Five charged with hijacking truck carrying booze

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Beer bottles.
Beer bottles.
Getty Images

Five accused have appeared in court for allegedly stealing a literal truckload of booze.

Kagiso Monsho, 31, Tumisang Mosebi, 31, Moluki Kitso, 36, Tebogo Kaonosi, 44, and Onkarabetsi Gaobuse, 48, will appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho again on Wednesday.

PICS | Thieves tunnel into Joburg liquor store, steal booze worth R300 000

The accused were apprehended by members of Mahikeng Flying Squad and Public Order Police (POP) on Wednesday in Lotlhakane village, outside Mahikeng in the North West.   

Police began the search for the truck after owner reported it missing, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

"[The] truck owner became suspicious after the drivers failed to answer their cellphones. The matter was reported to the police and, at the same time, the [tracking device] was activated. The truck, which was carrying liquor, was eventually found in the bushes along Lotlhakane Road," said Funani.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of the suspects in Dithakong West village. They were found off-loading liquor from a Nissan bakkie and Toyota Quantum.

They were also in possession of an Uzi rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Covid-19: More than 100 people must now be retested after samples lost in PE truck hijacking
Metro cop, accomplice arrested in Boksburg after foiled hijacking of truck carrying face masks
Mandy Wiener | As bars and bottle stores open, let’s talk about our booze problem, South Africa
Read more on:
policemahikengcrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
21% - 340 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 1114 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
9% - 144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo