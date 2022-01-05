55m ago

IN QUOTES | 5 key takeaways from the state capture report

Jeanette Chabalala
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has handed over the first part of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are the five things Zondo said about former president Jacob Zuma and state capture in his report. 

GRAPHIC | The state capture commission's work in numbers

In the report, Zondo highlighted Zuma's role in state capture and in advancing the interests of the Guptas and his family at the expense of the interests of South Africans.  

He said: 

He did so in order to avoid having to answer questions in the commission about matters such as this. He did not want to account to the nation. He knew he was not going to have answers to many of the questions that were bound to be put to him.

Zondo also said Zuma fled the commission because he knew there were questions that would be put to him which he would not have been able to answer. 

President Zuma got himself involved in the suspension of executives in Eskom which led to the removal of three of them and they were replaced by Gupta associates. Furthermore, he refused to fill the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnet for over two years because he wanted Mr Siyabonga Gama for that position and there is evidence heard by the Commission of a connection between Mr Gama and the Guptas. On the evidence heard by the commission there is absolutely no doubt that president Zuma did, indeed, instruct Minister [Collins] Chabane to fire Mr Themba Maseko or move him from his position as DG and CEO of GCIS. There is also no doubt that in giving this instruction, president Zuma was giving effect to the wishes of the Guptas or was complying with their request or instruction to him to remove Mr Maseko because he had refused to co-operate with them.

The Acting Chief Justice also found that some of the things Zuma did shows how far he was prepared to go in order to advance the agenda of the Guptas.

President Zuma was prepared to throw his own comrade in the ANC, Mr Maseko, a well-performing civil servant into the street just because he had refused to be party to a corrupt arrangement sought by the Guptas. The fact that president Zuma was prepared to replace Mr Maseko with Mr Mzwanele Manyi as the DG or CEO of GCIS also shows how Mr Zuma operated. Mr Maseko was an excellent civil servant. His most recent performance assessment had been done about six weeks or at least the outcome of that assessment had been released six weeks before his removal. It had revealed that the panel that conducted his performance assessment had given him 114%. The removal of Mr Maseko from GCIS came at great cost to the country.

Zondo added that one of the earliest acts of state capture by the Guptas was to secure the removal of Themba Maseko from GCIS.

The influence they exerted over former president Zuma was considerable. They managed to ensure that a well-performing and principled public servant was removed at lightning speed when he refused to accede to their demands to divert millions of rands of public money to enrich their media business. Former president Zuma replaced Mr Maseko with a facilitator, in the form of Mr Mzwanele Manyi. During Mr Manyi’s term as DG of GCIS, millions of rands were spent on TNA.

The commission report also revealed how state capture "thrived" at the country's State-Owned Entities.  

The TNA [The New Age newspaper] investigation shows that state capture thrived at our country’s SOEs despite the fact that the necessary laws to prevent it were in place. The PFMA clearly and definitively made every one of the TNA contracts unlawful. State capture thrived because the people given power and authority in the SOEs simply flouted its terms. One way to prevent this in the future is to ensure that those who ignored their legal obligations are held to account for their conduct.


Read more on:
raymond zondostate capture inquiry
