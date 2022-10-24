19m ago

In the dark: Some areas in this Mpumalanga municipality without electricity for almost a week

Zandile Khumalo
Parts of Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga, have been without electricity for almost a week - and it seems the problem may continue for longer.

Blackouts in Kwa-Guqa, Hlalanikahle and Empumelelweni began on 19 October after the main transformer failed because of an internal fault.

Spokesperson for the Emalahleni municipality, Lebohang Mofokeng, said: "The specialist transformer repair company was called in to establish the cause of the failure. It was found the transformer had an internal fault, requiring it to be opened up for repairs. Oil samples were taken to the laboratory for testing."

Mofokeng said the transformer had still not been repaired. He warned the current power outage would affect water supply and sewerage.

Mofokeng said:

Communities are encouraged to report any service interruptions to the municipality.

He said the municipality was in talks with Eskom for possible assistance. 

He said the new unit had a long lead time for manufacturing, and that repairs on the damaged unit were being expedited for speedy installation.

"The status remains the same. An update will be given as soon as there are any developments," Mofokeng said.


