40m ago

add bookmark

In the Eastern Cape, 4 703 schools have not yet received textbooks

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Most Eastern Cape schools have no textbooks.
Most Eastern Cape schools have no textbooks.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • A large number of pupils in the Eastern Cape will not have textbooks and other learner support material come Wednesday.
  • Fundile Gade revealed that the delay in the delivery of textbooks were caused by a budget shortfall. 
  • The department only received a sum of R267 million to purchase the books in December 2021, at a time when suppliers were closing for the holidays.   

Most Eastern Cape schools have not received textbooks, despite schools opening on Wednesday for the 2022 academic year. 

Only 748 of 5 451 government schools in the province have received textbooks and other learner support material.

It means that 4 703 are yet to receive its allocation.

This was announced by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade during a schools readiness media briefing in East London on Tuesday. 

READ | How are your nerves? Find your Matric results on News24

Gade attributed the delay in the delivery of study material to budget constraints faced by his department.  

He revealed that, due to the budget shortfall, he had to ask the Department of Basic Education, the Treasury and the Office of the Premier for an amount of R267 million to purchase textbooks. 

"That was made available to the Department of Education in December 2021 for the purchasing of learner support material," said Gade.  

"This, therefore, meant that the procurement process related to this amount could only start then, at the time when most of our own key role-players were already winding up for December holidays, and effectively the procurement process was concluded in January 2022." 

The schools that have received textbooks so far are as a result of a stock available at two manufacturers, said Gade. 

He revealed that the department spent R8 million to acquire the study material and distributed the books to the schools as part of its phase one process. 

Gade said phase two will ensure delivery of books to 1 614 schools in the 12 education department districts from the stock that was at the department's Wilsonia warehouse, valued at R26 million.

READ | Sadtu, teachers in rural areas concerned about EC's readiness to reopen schools

The deliveries commenced on 12 January and will be concluded on 21 January, he said.

As part of phase 3, delivery of material will resume on Wednesday, for 800 schools. 

Gade explained that this phase will run concurrently with phase 2. 

"This is to ensure we manage the teaching and learning at schools without any hiccups," said Gade. 

ALSO READ | Schoolboy, 13, suffers serious burn wounds in school fire accident

He added that, with regard to phase 4, tender-awarding letters drafted on 17 January were expected to be given to suppliers later on Tuesday. 

"The remaining deliveries are expected to be concluded on 24 January," Gade added. 

"We have taken a decision to timeframe this process, trying to mitigate the impact that we had in relation to the resourcing of this function. Remember the learner support material is a critical component in any education institution in the country," said Gade. 

Gade took the time to urge schools to tighten their processes of retrieving books from pupils leaving school, in order to avoid more expenditure related to replacing missing books. 

He revealed the department had spent R1 billion on the purchase of books for its schools in 2016 - an investment expected to last five years. 

He, however, commended schools for achieving a retrieval rate of 98% last year. He said this means schools have textbooks, but are only waiting for a top-up. 

He added that the department had allocated R53 million to cover for textbook shortages, as requested by the schools.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.96
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,813.61
-0.3%
Silver
23.36
+1.5%
Palladium
1,913.50
+1.9%
Platinum
979.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,101
-1.1%
All Share
74,762
-1.1%
Resource 10
74,362
-0.5%
Industrial 25
94,076
-1.6%
Financial 15
15,264
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo