In the Eastern Cape, 4 703 schools have not yet received textbooks

A large number of pupils in the Eastern Cape will not have textbooks and other learner support material come Wednesday.

Fundile Gade revealed that the delay in the delivery of textbooks were caused by a budget shortfall.

The department only received a sum of R267 million to purchase the books in December 2021, at a time when suppliers were closing for the holidays.

Only 748 of 5 451 government schools in the province have received textbooks and other learner support material.

It means that 4 703 are yet to receive its allocation.

This was announced by Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade during a schools readiness media briefing in East London on Tuesday.

He revealed that, due to the budget shortfall, he had to ask the Department of Basic Education, the Treasury and the Office of the Premier for an amount of R267 million to purchase textbooks.

"That was made available to the Department of Education in December 2021 for the purchasing of learner support material," said Gade.



"This, therefore, meant that the procurement process related to this amount could only start then, at the time when most of our own key role-players were already winding up for December holidays, and effectively the procurement process was concluded in January 2022."

The schools that have received textbooks so far are as a result of a stock available at two manufacturers, said Gade.

He revealed that the department spent R8 million to acquire the study material and distributed the books to the schools as part of its phase one process.

Gade said phase two will ensure delivery of books to 1 614 schools in the 12 education department districts from the stock that was at the department's Wilsonia warehouse, valued at R26 million.

The deliveries commenced on 12 January and will be concluded on 21 January, he said.



As part of phase 3, delivery of material will resume on Wednesday, for 800 schools.

Gade explained that this phase will run concurrently with phase 2.

"This is to ensure we manage the teaching and learning at schools without any hiccups," said Gade.

He added that, with regard to phase 4, tender-awarding letters drafted on 17 January were expected to be given to suppliers later on Tuesday.

"The remaining deliveries are expected to be concluded on 24 January," Gade added.

"We have taken a decision to timeframe this process, trying to mitigate the impact that we had in relation to the resourcing of this function. Remember the learner support material is a critical component in any education institution in the country," said Gade.

Gade took the time to urge schools to tighten their processes of retrieving books from pupils leaving school, in order to avoid more expenditure related to replacing missing books.

He revealed the department had spent R1 billion on the purchase of books for its schools in 2016 - an investment expected to last five years.

He, however, commended schools for achieving a retrieval rate of 98% last year. He said this means schools have textbooks, but are only waiting for a top-up.

He added that the department had allocated R53 million to cover for textbook shortages, as requested by the schools.