In the pipeline: Parts of East Rand won't have water this weekend due to maintenance work

Residents in parts of the East Rand have been warned to expect water outages this weekend as Rand Water undertakes 59 hours of planned maintenance on a pipeline.

The outages are likely to affect residents of four municipalities.

In a statement, Rand Water said work on the M9 pipeline would take place from Friday until Monday. The work would commence at 18:00 on Friday and include tie-in connections to the M8 pipeline.

The goal of the maintenance is to improve the provision of water to the Brakpan Reservoir.

The reservoir feeds the City of Ekurhuleni, Victor Khanye Local Municipality, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Lesedi Local Municipality, and the Winkelhaak Mines.

The company said:

These municipalities and Winkelhaak Mines will not have water supply from Rand Water during the maintenance duration.

"Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customers and the mines by issuing a 21-day advance notification of the planned maintenance to allow the entities to plan and execute appropriate contingency plans."

The water utility added that the maintenance work was necessary to "ensure continuous future provision of water to our customers".