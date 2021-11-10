10 Nov

add bookmark

'Inadequate' action against Dirco staff responsible for irregular, wasteful expenditure - AG

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor
GCIS
  • The Auditor-General has highlighted irregular expenditure and management challenges as severe problems in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
  • Irregular expenditure from three financial years ago has still not been investigated.
  • The AG also found that inadequate disciplinary action had been taken against staff responsible for irregular expenditure.

Historic irregular expenditure worth millions in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has still not been investigated, sending a clear message that the department cannot discipline its staff guilty of mismanagement.

On Wednesday, the Auditor-General (AG) detailed the financial affairs of Dirco for the financial year 2020-'21 ending March 2021.

Polani Sokombela, a business executive at the AG, highlighted irregular expenditure and management challenges as serious problems in Dirco.

Sokombela said in his presentation:

Overall, the portfolio is struggling with consequence management as irregular expenditure arising from 2017-'18, 2018-'19 and 2019-'20 has not been investigated by the department, resulting in poor consequence management. The non-compliance findings were raised relating to the lack of investigation. There is inadequate disciplinary action taken against staff who have caused irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure due to lack of investigations.

Sokombela said Dirco received a financially qualified audit opinion with findings on compliance with legislation.

The African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) received an unqualified opinion with no findings.

"The prevalent instances of non-compliance are in the areas of expenditure management, supply chain management, consequence management and material misstatements identified in the financial statements submitted for audit. Findings raised are, in most instances, recurring findings, indicating that audit action plans and the culture of consequence management is not exercised effectively.

READ | 'A national embarrassment' - Naledi Pandor on Dirco's botched multimillion-rand New York project

"The department is still struggling to resolve the prior year's qualification area on current receivables (disallowance and damages account) even though there were efforts to address this matter. As part of the audit action plan for the current year, this is an area that the department has prioritised to resolve. Even though the department has obtained the services of a forensic investigation firm to assist in addressing the qualification area, this did not have a positive impact," Sokombela said.

The department has reduced the material misstatements from R186 million to a balance of R73 million.

Misstatements refer to incorrect or omitted information in financial statements.

Compliance with legislation, however, remained a concern when compared to the prior year.

"The department has continued to incur irregular expenditure due to non-compliance with legislation. The department has incurred irregular expenditure relating to the current year, amounting to R14.6 million when compared to the prior year of R7.3 million. This represents a 50% increase in irregular expenditure. The increase in new irregular expenditure in the current year is as a result of non-compliance with legislation findings on supply chain management (SCM) processes," Sokombela said.

The AG believed International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor implemented "consequence management at the highest level".

This has, however, not filtered down to the rest of the department.

"Irregular expenditure arising from 2017-'18, 2018-'19 and 2019-'20 has not been investigated by the department, resulting in poor consequence management. We urge the department to investigate all the irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditures. Failure to implement consequence management encourages a culture where there is a disregard for legislation, policies, and procedures thrive in any organisation. The department needs also to ensure that the current action plan is enhanced to address the repeat findings in compliance with legislation," it said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
naledi pandorservice deliverycorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 12943 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.45
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.7%
Gold
1,847.65
+0.9%
Silver
24.58
+1.1%
Palladium
2,020.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,068.12
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.78
+1.6%
Top 40
61,538
+0.5%
All Share
68,279
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,451
+2.0%
Industrial 25
89,852
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,135
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

12h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo