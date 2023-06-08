Incarcerated University of Fort Hare students worried about failing after missing exams

Top Eastern Cape lawyer Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa has been roped in to represent students who were arrested in connection with the fire that damaged University of Fort Hare property over the weekend.

Sunday night's inferno broke out only hours before the start of mid-year exams.

The arrested students are worried that they will fail, as they are missing exams.

University of Fort Hare students who were arrested after a fire damaged a campus building on Sunday night are worried that they will fail exams, which started on Monday, due to their incarceration.

Thirteen people have been in custody since the night of violence after campus protection services rounded them up and handed them to the police for allegedly starting the fire that damaged the university's indoor sport centre during what appears to have been a protest against the examination schedule.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The accused allegedly set alight the foyer of the indoor sports centre at the Alice campus, looted the food court, smashed the windows of a computer lab and set other furniture alight.

On Thursday, three women and 10 men appeared in the Alice Magistrate's Court to apply for bail, with their legal representative expected to argue for their release as the mid-year exams are under way.



Three of the accused told reporters that they had already missed one paper each due to their four nights in custody.

Malibongwe Dayimani/News24

Five of the accused are not students.



The university's student representative council (SRC) has roped in Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa to represent the students.

Mphahlwa, a prominent lawyer who has represented figures such as Mandla Mandela and several Eastern Cape royal family members, arrived in court flanked by SRC members and their president, Siphokazi Mbalo.



Mphahlwa told reporters:

I don't expect this to take long. I am just passing through.

The accused – Mmiselo Mthonjeni, 25; Sifiso Gogi, 25; Ntokozo Mandazi, 22; Mafuza Ningi, 18; Noluyolo Madikizela, 20; Subatha Qumbisa, 19; Enam Ntlonti, 22; Shalom Fuseni, 21; Khanyi Poswa, 22; Aseza Cingo, 24; Siphe Dike, 22; Sinovuyo Ngqwangi, 19; and Asiphile Tshwati, 22 – are facing charges of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft.



A substitute magistrate was called in to handle the bail application.



