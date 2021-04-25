1h ago

Increased infrastructure theft and vandalism after lockdown - City of Cape Town

Getrude Makhafola
Vandalised electrical cables and boxes.
Fani Mahuntsi
Fani Mahuntsi
  • Vandalism and theft of infrastructure are on the increase in Cape Town since the commencement of the Covid-19 lockdown.
  • The City of Cape Town said it has spent more than R15.5 million repairing damaged infrastructure.
  • The metro appealed to residents to report criminal activity related to its infrastructure.

The City of Cape Town has said it is grappling with an increase in vandalism and theft of infrastructure since the start of the national lockdown last year.

The metro said it has spent more than R15.5 million repairing and replacing electricity infrastructure damaged by vandalism, theft and illegal connections.

Areas such as Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Wynberg were the most affected.

"Close to R8 million has been spent between July 2020 and March 2021 on repairing damaged infrastructure in the region. Jakes Gerwel Drive, Strandfontein Road and Pelican Park streetlight infrastructure were targeted by criminals and criminal syndicates recently," the City said in a statement on Sunday.

To curb cable and electricity theft, the metro introduced underground cabling.

"The City is rolling out underground cabling, where it is possible, as a way to circumvent illegal connections, but this does take time. Unfortunately, illegal connections have increased since the start of the national lockdown last year, which often results in equipment damage and almost constant electricity outages in some areas," said Phindile Maxiti, mayoral committee member for energy and climate change.

Residents were urged to report criminal activity to the City and law enforcement.

