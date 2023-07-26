Increased police visibility after deadly Port Shepstone taxi rank shooting

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal say police visibility will be increased at a Port Shepstone taxi rank following a deadly shooting.

Four taxi drivers were killed and four others taken to hospital after unknown gunmen pounced on them on Tuesday afternoon.

A dispute over routes between Port Shepstone and the Eastern Cape is suspected to be connected to the attack.

The shooting is believed to be connected to a long-standing battle over taxi routes between Port Shepstone and the Eastern Cape.

According to the police, the deceased were sitting together in a taxi when unknown gunmen ambushed them.

KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said four others sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder, he added.

Sipho Hlomuka, KZN Community Safety and Transport MEC, condemned the shooting and said the use of violence, amid ongoing disputes between taxi associations, was uncalled for.

He said:

As government, we have always stated that there are various avenues to resolve conflict without resorting to violence. Violence has never resolved any conflict. Instead, innocent lives are lost.

"We have directed the police, public enforcement unit from the Department of Transport and local traffic authorities to increase visibility and patrols within the premises of the taxi rank," he continued.

The MEC acknowledged that a dispute over taxi routes was being heard in court but added that he had also instructed officials from his department to meet with their Eastern Cape counterparts to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

'Shocking'

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the shooting was shocking.

Sifiso Shangase, Santaco's KZN provincial manager, said:

We know that there is currently conflict regarding taxi routes. However, we had intervened together with government, and thought that the issue was resolved.

Shangase expressed condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the taxi industry.

"We are hoping for a speedy recovery for all those in hospital. Furthermore, we call on all witnesses to the shooting to co-operate with the police," he said.

At the same time, the DA in KZN suggested the establishment of a specialised unit focused on taxi violence.

Sharon Hoosen, the party's KZN spokesperson on community safety and transport, said: "Taxi violence is [getting] out of control in our province and it is clear that the Department of Transport has no control over this issue. The lack of accountability has created more brazen criminals."

Hoosen claimed that a specialised unit would fast-track taxi violence cases and "put criminals behind bars".



